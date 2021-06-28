CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Euro2020#Coronavirus#JammuAirport#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Sports»Wimbledon 2021: Sloane Stephens Knocks Out 10th Seed Petra Kvitova in First Round
1-MIN READ

Wimbledon 2021: Sloane Stephens Knocks Out 10th Seed Petra Kvitova in First Round

Sloane Stephens (Photo Credit: WTA Twitter)

Sloane Stephens (Photo Credit: WTA Twitter)

Wimbledon 2021: American Sloane Stephens won the battle of Grand Slam winners against twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova.

American Sloane Stephens won the battle of Grand Slam winners against twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova on Monday, ousting the Czech 10th seed from the All England Club with a 6-3, 6-4 victory. The 2017 U.S. Open champion came into the match on Centre Court with a 2-1 head-to-head lead against Kvitova, who lifted the Venus Rosewater Dish in 2011 and 2014, but all their previous meetings had been on hard courts.

Former world number three Stephens, who has slipped down the rankings to 73rd, arrived in London without playing a lead-up event on grass but showed no signs of rust as she broke Kvitova’s serve twice to take the opening set.

In the second set the 28-year-old picked up the crucial break in the seventh game and converted her first match point with her 11th winner to set up a clash with either fellow American lucky loser Kristie Ahn or Britain’s Heather Watson.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED STORIES
Tags
first published:June 28, 2021, 22:57 IST