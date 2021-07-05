Wimbledon Tennis 2021 Live Score and Updates: Tunisian Ons Jabeur upsets 2020 French Open winner Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 to advance to the quarter-finals. A stunning performance from the Arab to convert 100 per cent of the break points she created for herself. Matteo Berrettini beats Ilya Ivashka 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals. Second seed Aryna Sabalenka made the quarter-finals with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over Elena Rybakina. Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Ashleigh Barty, Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, Coco Gauff, Andrey Rublev and Iga Swiatek are all in action on ‘Manic Monday’. After a break day at Wimbledon 2021, everyone is back on the court to begin the fourth round of the tournament. World number one Djokovic, chasing a sixth Wimbledon and record-equalling 20th major, is already halfway to becoming just the third man to complete a calendar Grand Slam. The Serb faces Chilean 17th seed Cristian Garin who had never previously won a main draw match at the tournament before this year.
Eight-time champion Federer, who takes on Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego, can become the oldest quarter-finalist at Wimbledon in the Open era. Federer, just five weeks shy of his 40th birthday, is in the Wimbledon last 16 for the 18th time. In all, it will be his 69th appearance in the fourth round of a Slam. ‘Manic Monday’, when the entire men’s and women’s fourth round is played out, will not exist from next year as Wimbledon will stage matches on the middle Sunday. There will be a further tweak in the schedule this week with the All England Club announcing that they will move to full capacity crowds from Tuesday’s quarter-finals onwards.
Second seed Daniil Medvedev, who staged a comeback from two sets down for the first time in his career to beat 2017 runner-up Marin Cilic, faces Hubert Hurkacz. Polish 14th seed Hurkacz is the only player in the fourth round not to have dropped serve. Sebastian Korda, whose father Petr made the quarter-finals in 1998, celebrates his 21st birthday on Monday. He can reach the quarter-finals of a Slam for the first time by beating Russian 25th seed Karen Khachanov.
Ons Jabeur has been entertaining the Wimbledon crowd with her many shots such as this one!
Matteo Berrettini and Aryna Sabalenka won their respective Round 4 matches to advance to the quarter-finals of men's singles and women's singles, respectively. Berrettini was dominant throughout the match as he won 6-4, 6-3, 6-1. Sabalenka, on the other hand, was pushed by Elena Rybakina but came out victorious 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
What a fantastic performance from Ons Jabeur! The Tunisian upsets 2020 French Open winner Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 to advance to the quarter-finals of Wimbledon 2021. She was on top of Swiatek for most of the match, converted 100 per cent of her break points and put some scintillating shots on display for the crowd to savour.
Berrettini vs Ivashka
Matteo Berrettini is just a set away from the quarter-final! He takes the second set 6-3 and has a break in the third.
Khachanov vs Korda
After Korda took the first set, Karen Khachanov takes the second 6-4 and leads by a break in the third set.
Rybakina vs Sabalenka
Second seed Sabalanka has been taken into the deciding third set after Rybakina took the second set 6-4. They are on serve in the third.
Jabeur Takes 2nd Set
Ons Jabeur cannot make any mistake at the moment and is playing impeccably. She races forward to take the second set 6-1 and force the decider. It will be interesting to see how the final set pans out.
Swiatek 7-5, 1-6 Jabeur
Jabeur Double Break Up
What a second set it has been for Jabeur so far! She gets a double break against Swiatek and leads it 3-0. After breaking Swiatek, Jabeur held her own with a beautiful sliced volley and then she breaks Swiatek again with a banging angled forehand. Wimbledon crowd is surely falling for the Tunisian.
Swiatek 7-5, 0-3 Jabeur
Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur was always expected to be a cracker and it's delivering. WHAT A FANTASTIC BATTLE! Jabeur started better than Swiatek and had the break early on but Swiatek fought hard as she grew into the game and broke her back. However, she was broken again immediately after. Thereafter, when Jabeur was serving for the first set, Swiatek brought in her solid game and broke Jabeur back. She then held her serve and broke Jabeur to take the first set 7-5.
Rybakina vs Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka took the first set 6-3 but trails the second set 2-0.
Khachanov vs Korda
Sebastian Korda took the first set 6-3 against the Russian but they are on serve in the second.
Berrettini vs Ivashka
Matteo Berrettini took the first set 6-4 and the second set has just begun.
Denis Shapovalov, the Canadian 10th seed who put out two-time winner Andy Murray in the last round, faces Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut, a semi-finalist in 2019. Meanwhile, Italy will have two men in the last 16 for just the third time and first time since 1955. While Sonego faces Federer, seventh seed Matteo Berrettini faces Ilya Ivashka of Belarus, the 27-year-old world number 79 who had only previously won one match at a major before this Wimbledon.
Women’s world number one Ashleigh Barty, trying to win the title 50 years on from fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley’s maiden crown, tackles French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova. The only British player left in the singles draw is 18-year-old Emma Raducanu who has defied her ranking of 338 to make the second week where she meets Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic. Raducanu has only just completed her final school exams and has attracted a host of new fans, including rock star Liam Gallagher, the former frontman of Oasis.
Germany’s Angelique Kerber, the only former champion left in the women’s event, takes on Coco Gauff. Gauff, 17, is bidding to become the youngest woman to reach a Wimbledon quarter-final since Maria Sharapova in 2004. Big-hitting will be a feature of the lower half of the women’s last 16 draw. Belarus second seed Aryna Sabalenka faces 18th seeded Elena Rybakina. Sabalenka, yet to make a quarter-final of a Slam, had 21 aces over three rounds, one fewer than Russian-born Rybakina. Rybakina has won a tournament-leading 96% of her service games in the opening three rounds.
Former world number one Karolina Pliskova, the eighth-seeded Czech has also fired 22 aces and faces unseeded Russian Liudmila Samsonova. Samsonova, ranked 65, has made the most of her wild card to register her best ever performance at a Slam. Having won the Berlin grass court tournament as a qualifier in the run-up to Wimbledon, the 22-year-old is on a 10-match win streak. Former French Open champion Iga Swiatek, the seventh seed who had won just one match in grass on the main tour before Wimbledon, takes on Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, the 21st seed. Jabeur can become the first Arab woman to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals with victory.
