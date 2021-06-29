Wimbledon 2021 News Live updates: Serena Williams, Roger Federer Headline Today; Zverev, Medvedev in Action Too

Wimbledon Tennis 2021 live score and Updates: Roger Federer may be closing in on his 40th birthday, but ahead of the Wimbledon 2021 season, the Swiss maestro said he still believes he can challenge for a ninth Wimbledon title if he gets on a roll. Meanwhile, seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams returns to Centre Court on Tuesday to begin her latest bid for a record-tying 24th major title. Seeded No. 6, she’ll open against 100th-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro faces a tough start on her return to Wimbledon following a battle with cancer when she takes on top seed Ash Barty in the first round on Tuesday. Barty is aiming to emulate her fellow Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley by winning the grasscourt major 50 years after her idol achieved the feat and, having shaken off a string of injuries, is in no mood to let the opportunity slip.

Jan-Lennard Struff upset Daniil Medvedev in Halle during the build-up to Wimbledon and will look to repeat the upset. Fourth seed Alexander Zverev plays Tallon Griekspoor.