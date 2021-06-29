CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Euro2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Sports»Wimbledon 2021 News Live updates: Serena Williams, Roger Federer Headline Today; Zverev, Medvedev in Action Too
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterwhatsapp

Wimbledon 2021 News Live updates: Serena Williams, Roger Federer Headline Today; Zverev, Medvedev in Action Too

Wimbledon Tennis 2021 live score and Updates: Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams returns to Centre Court on Tuesday to begin her latest bid for a record-tying 24th major title.

News18.com | June 29, 2021, 15:47 IST
Wimbledon 2021

Event Highlights

Wimbledon Tennis 2021 live score and Updates: Roger Federer may be closing in on his 40th birthday, but ahead of the Wimbledon 2021 season, the Swiss maestro said he still believes he can challenge for a ninth Wimbledon title if he gets on a roll. Meanwhile, seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams returns to Centre Court on Tuesday to begin her latest bid for a record-tying 24th major title. Seeded No. 6, she’ll open against 100th-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro faces a tough start on her return to Wimbledon following a battle with cancer when she takes on top seed Ash Barty in the first round on Tuesday. Barty is aiming to emulate her fellow Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley by winning the grasscourt major 50 years after her idol achieved the feat and, having shaken off a string of injuries, is in no mood to let the opportunity slip.

Jan-Lennard Struff upset Daniil Medvedev in Halle during the build-up to Wimbledon and will look to repeat the upset. Fourth seed Alexander Zverev plays Tallon Griekspoor.

Read More
Jun 29, 2021 15:47 (IST)

Federer, Barty, Serena Highlight Wimbledon Day 2

Roger Federer and Serena Williams return to Centre Court to highlight Day 2 at Wimbledon.

Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty also gets her campaign started by facing Carla Suarez Navarro.

The sky is gray with rain possible later in the afternoon after a soggy opening day at the All England Club.

It's a packed schedule after 11 matches were suspended in progress because of darkness and more than 20 others were postponed on Day 1.

After Barty on Centre Court, eight-time champion Federer faces Adrian Mannarino followed by seven-time champ Williams against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Williams and Federer lost in their respective Wimbledon finals in 2019 — Williams in straight sets to Simona Halep and Federer to Novak Djokovic in an epic.

Williams is seeking a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

Federer looks to improve on his 20 major titles, a record shared with Rafael Nadal.

Jun 29, 2021 15:21 (IST)

Order of play (Show Courts)

Centre Court (from 1.30pm)

    Ashleigh Barty (1) vs Carla Suarez Navarro
    Roger Federer (6) vs Adrian Mannarino
    Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs Serena Williams (6)

No 1 Court  (1pm)

    Tallon Griekspoor vs Alexander Zverev (4)
    Angelique Kerber (25) vs Nina Stojanovic
    Jan-Lennard Struff vs Daniil Medvedev (2)

No 2 Court

    Dan Evans (22) vs Feliciano Lopez
    Diego Schwartzman (9) vs Benoit Paire (not before 12.30pm – to finish, Schwartzmann leads 6-3 6-4)
    Francesca Jones vs Coco Gauff (20)
    Lucas Pouille vs Cameron Norrie (29)
    Alize Cornet vs Bianca Andreescu (5)

No 3 Court

    Mihaela Buzarnescu vs Venus Williams
    Clara Tauson vs Barbora Krejcikova (14)
    Fernando Verdasco vs Grigor Dimitrov (18)
    Felix Auger-Aliassime (16) vs Thiago Monteiro

No 12 Court

    Denis Shapovalov (10) vs Phillip Kohlschreiber
    Gael Monfils vs Christopher O’Connell (not before 12.30pm – to finish, 6-4 2-6 6-6)
    Nick Kyrgios vs Ugo Humbert (21)
    Victoria Azarenka (12) vs Kateryna Kozlova
    Belinda Bencic (9) vs Kaja Juvan

No 18 Court

    Elise Mertens (13) vs Harriet Bart
    Fabio Fognini (26) vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas (not before 12.30pm – to finish, Fognini leads 7-6 6-2)
    Kiki Bertens (17) vs Marta Kostyuk
    Marin Cilic (32) vs Salvatore Caruso
    Sam Querrey vs Pablo Carreno Busta (11)

Jun 29, 2021 15:18 (IST)
Roger Federer and Serena Williams Primed for Wimbledon Openers on Super Tuesday

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams returns to Centre Court on Tuesday to begin her latest bid for a record-tying 24th major title.

Jun 29, 2021 14:37 (IST)

A Recap of what happened on Day 1

Jun 29, 2021 14:36 (IST)

Hello and welcome to News18Sports' live coverage of the Wimbledon 2021. On day 2 of the grasst court Grand Slam, Serena Williams take on 100th-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich while world number one Ash Barty faces Carla Suarez Navarro. In the men's division, Roger Federer faces Adrian Mannarino, Daniil Medvedev takes on Jan-Lennard Struff and Alexander Zverev is up against Tallon Griekspoor.

Wimbledon 2021 News Live updates: Serena Williams, Roger Federer Headline Today; Zverev, Medvedev in Action Too
Wimbledon 2021 Day 2 Live (Reuters)

Here’s everything you need to know about Wimbledon:

Who are the top seeds at WIMBLEDON 2021?

Men’s Singles: Novak Djokovic (1), Daniil Medvedev (2), Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Dominic Thiem (4), Alexander Zverev (5), Andrey Rublev (6), Roger Federer (7), Matteo Berrettini (8), Roberto Bautista Agut (9), Diego Schwartzman (10)

Women’s Singles: Ashleigh Barty (1), Aryna Sabalenka (2), Elina Svitolina (3), Sofia Kenin (4), Bianca Andreescu (5), Serena Williams (6), Iga Swiatek (7), Karolina Pliskova (8), Belinda Bencic (9), Petra Kvitova (10)

When does WIMBLEDON 2021 start and what is the schedule?

The qualifiers of Wimbledon started on 22 June with the tournament proper beginning 28 June. The women’s singles final is scheduled to be played on July 10, with the men’s singles final to take place the following day on July 11 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Where to watch WIMBLEDON 2021 on TV and LIVE STREAMING Online in India?

Wimbledon will be available live on TV on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD channels, while the tournament can be live-streamed  on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Recommended For You