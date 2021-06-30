Wimbledon 2021 News Live updates: World number one Novak Djokovic face South African Kevin Anderson, who will hope to gain revenge and end the Serb’s bid for a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam. Meanwhile, twice champion Andy Murray will face Germany’s Oscar Otte. In the women’s category, Venus Williams will take on No. 21-seeded Ons Jabeur.

American Frances Tiafoe, who upset Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round, plays Vasek Pospisil. There will be three all-American women’s matchups. Sloane Stephens, who beat two-time champion Petra Kvitova in the first round, will play lucky loser Kristie Ahn; No. 4 Sofia Kenin faces Madison Brengle; No. 23 Madison Keys takes on Lauren Davis. Belarus second seed Aryna Sabalenka, yet to make the last-eight of a Slam, faces British wild card Katie Boulter, the world 219.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wimbledon: