Novak Djokovic, Adrian Mannarino and Serena Williams have slipped so far in the Centre Court at Wimbledon even though the matches were played with the arena's retractable roof shut because of rain.
Wimbledon 2021 News Live updates: World number one Novak Djokovic face South African Kevin Anderson, who will hope to gain revenge and end the Serb’s bid for a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam. Meanwhile, twice champion Andy Murray will face Germany’s Oscar Otte. In the women’s category, Venus Williams will take on No. 21-seeded Ons Jabeur.
American Frances Tiafoe, who upset Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round, plays Vasek Pospisil. There will be three all-American women’s matchups. Sloane Stephens, who beat two-time champion Petra Kvitova in the first round, will play lucky loser Kristie Ahn; No. 4 Sofia Kenin faces Madison Brengle; No. 23 Madison Keys takes on Lauren Davis. Belarus second seed Aryna Sabalenka, yet to make the last-eight of a Slam, faces British wild card Katie Boulter, the world 219.
Novak Djokovic, Adrian Mannarino and Serena Williams have slipped so far in the Centre Court at Wimbledon even though the matches were played with the arena's retractable roof shut because of rain.
The first-round match between Nick Kyrgios and Ugo Humbert in Wimbledon 2021 on Tuesday was suspended in the fifth set. The match will resume on Wednesday.
Major Matches of the Day
Big match-ups everywhere you look on Day 3...#Wimbledon— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2021
ORDER OF PLAY
CENTRE COURT
Novak Djokovic v Kevin Anderson
Katie Boulter v Aryna Sabalenka
Oscar Otte v Andy Murray
COURT 1
Elina Svitolina v Alison van Uytvanck
Daniel Evans v Dusan Lajovic
Ons Jabeur (Tun) versus Venus Williams (US)
COURT 2
Alize Cornet v Bianca Andreescu
COURT 3
Fernando Verdasco v Grigor Dimitrov (Bul)
Felix Auger Aliassime v Thiago Monteiro
COURT 4
Yasutaka Uchiyama v Carlos Alcaraz
Leylah Fernandez v Jelena Ostapenko
COURT 5
Steve Johnson v Dennis Novak
Greet Minnen v Ajla Tomljanovic
COURT 6
Sara Sorribes Tormo v Ana Konjuh
Lorenzo Sonego v Pedro Sousa
COURT 7
Emil Ruusuvuori v Marcos Giron
Katerina Siniakova v Yafan Wang
COURT 8
Anastasija Sevastova v Zarina Diyas
Mikhail Kukushkin v Alexander Bublik
Ellen Perez v Clara Burel
COURT 9
Marco Trungelliti v Benjamin Bonzi
Olga Govortsova v Coco Vandeweghe
James Duckworth v Radu Albot
COURT 11
Taylor Fritz v Brandon Nakashima
Daria Kasatkina v Patricia Maria Tig
COURT 12
Victoria Azarenka v Kateryna Kozlova
Belinda Bencic v Kaja Juvan
Daniel Galan v Federico Coria
COURT 16
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga v Mikael Ymer
Sorana Cirstea v Samantha Murray
Emma Raducanu v Vitalia Diatchenko
COURT 18
Sam Querrey v Pablo Carreno Busta
Hello and Welcome to News18Sports' live coverage of the Wimbledon 2021, On Day 3 of the event, men's world number one Novak Djokovic take on Kevin Andrson ina 2008 final rematch which the Serb won. Andy Murray, meanwhile, face Germany's Oscar Otte. In the women's catgory, Venus Williams will take on No. 21-seeded Ons Jabeur. Belarus second seed Aryna Sabalenka, yet to make the last-eight of a Slam, faces British wild card Katie Boulter.
Men’s Singles: Novak Djokovic (1), Daniil Medvedev (2), Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Dominic Thiem (4), Alexander Zverev (5), Andrey Rublev (6), Roger Federer (7), Matteo Berrettini (8), Roberto Bautista Agut (9), Diego Schwartzman (10)
Women’s Singles: Ashleigh Barty (1), Aryna Sabalenka (2), Elina Svitolina (3), Sofia Kenin (4), Bianca Andreescu (5), Serena Williams (6), Iga Swiatek (7), Karolina Pliskova (8), Belinda Bencic (9), Petra Kvitova (10)
The qualifiers of Wimbledon started on 22 June with the tournament proper beginning 28 June. The women’s singles final is scheduled to be played on July 10, with the men’s singles final to take place the following day on July 11 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Wimbledon will be available live on TV on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD channels, while the tournament can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here