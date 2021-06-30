CHANGE LANGUAGE
Wimbledon 2021 News Live updates: Novak Djokovic Takes On Kevin Anderson, Andy Murray, Venus Williams in Action Too
Wimbledon Tennis 2021 live score and Updates: Top-ranked Novak Djokovic faces Kevin Anderson in the first match on Centre Court. Its a rematch of the 2018 final, which Djokovic won

News18.com | June 30, 2021, 15:55 IST
wimbledon

Event Highlights

Wimbledon 2021 News Live updates: World number one Novak Djokovic face South African Kevin Anderson, who will hope to gain revenge and end the Serb’s bid for a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam. Meanwhile, twice champion Andy Murray will face Germany’s Oscar Otte. In the women’s category, Venus Williams will take on No. 21-seeded Ons Jabeur.

American Frances Tiafoe, who upset Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round, plays Vasek Pospisil. There will be three all-American women’s matchups. Sloane Stephens, who beat two-time champion Petra Kvitova in the first round, will play lucky loser Kristie Ahn; No. 4 Sofia Kenin faces Madison Brengle; No. 23 Madison Keys takes on Lauren Davis. Belarus second seed Aryna Sabalenka, yet to make the last-eight of a Slam, faces British wild card Katie Boulter, the world 219.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wimbledon:

Read More
Jun 30, 2021 15:55 (IST)

Novak Djokovic, Adrian Mannarino and Serena Williams have slipped so far in the Centre Court at Wimbledon even though the matches were played with the arena's retractable roof shut because of rain.

READ MORE

Jun 30, 2021 15:40 (IST)
Nick Kyrgios Rants about Turf on Return in Suspended Wimbledon Epic against Ugo Humbert

The first-round match between Nick Kyrgios and Ugo Humbert in Wimbledon 2021 on Tuesday was suspended in the fifth set. The match will resume on Wednesday.

Jun 30, 2021 15:17 (IST)

Major Matches of the Day
 

Jun 30, 2021 15:15 (IST)

ORDER OF PLAY

CENTRE COURT

    Novak Djokovic v Kevin Anderson
    Katie Boulter v Aryna Sabalenka
    Oscar Otte v Andy Murray

COURT 1

    Elina Svitolina v Alison van Uytvanck
    Daniel Evans v Dusan Lajovic
    Ons Jabeur (Tun) versus Venus Williams (US)

COURT 2

    Alize Cornet v Bianca Andreescu

COURT 3

    Fernando Verdasco v Grigor Dimitrov (Bul)
    Felix Auger Aliassime v Thiago Monteiro

COURT 4

    Yasutaka Uchiyama v Carlos Alcaraz
    Leylah Fernandez v Jelena Ostapenko

COURT 5

    Steve Johnson v Dennis Novak
    Greet Minnen v Ajla Tomljanovic

COURT 6

    Sara Sorribes Tormo v Ana Konjuh
    Lorenzo Sonego v Pedro Sousa

COURT 7

    Emil Ruusuvuori v Marcos Giron
    Katerina Siniakova v Yafan Wang

COURT 8

    Anastasija Sevastova v Zarina Diyas
    Mikhail Kukushkin v Alexander Bublik
    Ellen Perez v Clara Burel

COURT 9

    Marco Trungelliti v Benjamin Bonzi
    Olga Govortsova v Coco Vandeweghe
    James Duckworth v Radu Albot

COURT 11
Taylor Fritz v Brandon Nakashima
Daria Kasatkina v Patricia Maria Tig

COURT 12


    Victoria Azarenka v Kateryna Kozlova
    Belinda Bencic v Kaja Juvan
    Daniel Galan v Federico Coria

COURT 16

    Jo-Wilfried Tsonga v Mikael Ymer
    Sorana Cirstea v Samantha Murray
    Emma Raducanu v Vitalia Diatchenko

COURT 18

    Sam Querrey v Pablo Carreno Busta

Jun 30, 2021 14:59 (IST)

On Day 3 of the event, men's world number one Novak Djokovic take on Kevin Andrson ina  2008 final rematch which the Serb won. Andy Murray, meanwhile, face Germany's Oscar Otte. In the women's catgory, Venus Williams will take on No. 21-seeded Ons Jabeur. Belarus second seed Aryna Sabalenka, yet to make the last-eight of a Slam, faces British wild card Katie Boulter.

Wimbledon 2021 (AP)

Who are the top seeds at WIMBLEDON 2021?

Men’s Singles: Novak Djokovic (1), Daniil Medvedev (2), Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Dominic Thiem (4), Alexander Zverev (5), Andrey Rublev (6), Roger Federer (7), Matteo Berrettini (8), Roberto Bautista Agut (9), Diego Schwartzman (10)

Women’s Singles: Ashleigh Barty (1), Aryna Sabalenka (2), Elina Svitolina (3), Sofia Kenin (4), Bianca Andreescu (5), Serena Williams (6), Iga Swiatek (7), Karolina Pliskova (8), Belinda Bencic (9), Petra Kvitova (10)

When does WIMBLEDON 2021 start and what is the schedule?

The qualifiers of Wimbledon started on 22 June with the tournament proper beginning 28 June. The women’s singles final is scheduled to be played on July 10, with the men’s singles final to take place the following day on July 11 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Where to watch WIMBLEDON 2021 on TV and LIVE STREAMING Online in India?

Wimbledon will be available live on TV on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD channels, while the tournament can be live-streamed  on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

