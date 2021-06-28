Hello and welcome to News18Sports' live blog of the third grand slam of the year, the Wimbledon. From today starts the 134th edition edition of the tournament and on the first day, defending champion Novak Djokovic, former champion Andy Murray are two of many big names that'll take part.

There is a chance of an Olympic title which could pave the way for a Golden Slam of all four majors and Tokyo gold for Novak Djokovic.

Well, not initially, if reports are to be believed. But as the tournament progresses, more spectators will be allowed

The 34-year-old will close the schedule on Centre Court against Georgian 24th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili and win or lose, there could be a few tears.

Wimbledon Tennis 2021 live score and Updates: Novak Djokovic begins his bid for a sixth Wimbledon title and 20th Grand Slam on Monday as the grass court showpiece returns following its cancellation in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Andy Murray will resume his role as flag-bearer for the home nation with a prime time engagement on Centre Court. The former world number one has not played a singles match at the All England Club since a quarter-final defeat by Sam Querrey in 2017 — after which his body began to fail and his career appeared to be hanging by a thread.

In the women’s category, two-time women’s champion Petra Kvitova takes on 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens in the pick of the women’s first round action. Garbine Muguruza and Venus Williams — two former women’s champions — feature on the opening day Court Two programme.

When does WIMBLEDON 2021 start and what is the schedule?

The qualifiers of Wimbledon started on 22 June with the tournament proper beginning 28 June. The women’s singles final is scheduled to be played on July 10, with the men’s singles final to take place the following day on July 11 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Where to watch WIMBLEDON 2021 on TV and LIVE STREAMING Online in India?

Wimbledon will be available live on TV on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD channels, while the tournament can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

SCHEDULE

The 13-day tournament begins Monday. The womens singles final is Saturday, July 10; the mens singles final is Sunday, July 11. There are no night sessions and there is no play scheduled at all for Sunday, July 4 which would change as of 2022 under a plan to begin holding competition on the Middle Sunday each year.

EARLY FORECAST

There is cool, wet weather expected for much of Week 1, with plenty of rain in the forecast and daily high temperatures in the low 60s to low 70s Fahrenheit (teens to low 20s Celsius).

ATTENDANCE

Crowds can be at about 50% of full capacity at the start of the tournament because of the pandemic, but will be allowed to rise to 100% at Centre Court about 15,000 people for the two singles finals.

LAST TIME

Djokovic became the first man in 71 years to win Wimbledon after erasing championship points, edging Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12 (3). It was the first fifth-set tiebreaker in a final at the All England Club. Federer twice was one point from winning while ahead 8-7 in that set. Djokovic collected his fifth Wimbledon title and second in a row, raising his Grand Slam haul to 16 trophies. He currently stands at 19, just one away from tying the men’s record shared by Federer and Rafael Nadal. Halep played what she has described as a perfect match to upset Serena Williams 6-2, 6-2 in less than an hour in the women’s final. Halep made only three unforced errors, 23 fewer than Williams. That victory gave Halep her second Grand Slam title. She will not be back to defend that championship, though, because a torn calf muscle forced her to withdraw from this year’s tournament.

KEY STATISTICS

7 Wimbledon singles championships won by Serena Williams, part of her Grand Slam total of 23, the most in the Open era, which began in 1968. The only player with more is Margaret Court, who won 24 across the sports amateur and professional eras.

17 Consecutive mens Wimbledon titles won by Roger Federer (8), Novak Djokovic (5), Rafael Nadal (2) and Andy Murray (2), a streak that began in 2003.

34 Americans in the singles brackets (21 women, 13 men), the most at Wimbledon since there were 35 in 1998.

DAY 1 LOOK-AHEAD

Djokovic will get his bid for a third major title of 2021 started at Centre Court on Monday by facing wild-card entry Jack Draper, a 19-year-old left-hander from England who is making his Grand Slam debut. That will be followed in the main stadium by a showdown between a pair of major champions: two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova vs. 2017 U.S. Open champ Sloane Stephens. When she heard about who she’d be playing, Kvitova said, I was like, OK, its not easy, but thats how it is. The third Centre Court match on Day 1 features the return of Andy Murray, whose 2013 title at the All England Club was the first in singles for a British man in 77 years. Murray hasn’t competed in singles at Wimbledon since 2017, because of two hip operations. Among the other owners of Grand Slam trophies on Monday’s schedule: Venus Williams, Garbie Muguruza, Iga Swiatek, Sofia Kenin and major runners-up Stefanos Tsitsipas and Kevin Anderson.

DAY 1 FORECAST

Rain. High of 72 degrees Fahrenheit (22 Celsius)

