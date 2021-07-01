Wimbledon Tennis 2021 live score and Updates: Roger Federer and Ashleigh Barty will return to Centre Court at Wimbledon on Thursday hoping to produce more assured performances than they did in their first round matches. Fourth seed Alexander Zverev takes on Tennys Sandgren, Elina Svitolina face Magda Linette, meanwhile, men’s second seed Daniil Medvedev plays Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in other matches.
Sandwiched in between their two matches is Coco Gauff’s first appearance on Centre Court since aged 15 when she won the hearts and minds of the spectators in 2019.
Eight-time champion Federer will play a familiar face, fellow veteran Frenchman Richard Gasquet who the Swiss legend beat in the 2007 semi-finals.
World number one Novak Djokovic fell on Centre Court at least five times in his straight sets win over Kevin Anderson on Wednesday.
Major Matches of the Day
Order of Play
CENTRE COURT
Asheligh Barty (Aus) 1 v Anna Blinkova (Rus)
Elina Vesnina (Rus) v Coco Gauff (USA) 20
Roger Federer (Sui) 6 v Richard Gasquet (Fra)
COURT 1
Alex Bolt (Aus) v Cameron Norrie (Gbr) 29
Carlos Alcaraz (Esp) v Daniil Medvedev (Rus) 2
Victoria Azarenka (Blr) 12 v Sorana Cirstea (Rou)
COURT 2
Tennys Sandgren (USA) v Alexander Zverev (Ger) 4
Elina Svitolina (Ukr) 3 v Magda Linette (Pol)
Angelique Kerber (Ger) 25 v Sara Sorribes Tormo
Felix Auger-Aliassime (Can) 16 v Mikael Ymer (Swe)
COURT 3
Andrea Petkovic (Ger) v Barbora Krejcikova (Cze) 14
Matteo Berrettini (Ita) 7 v Botic Van de Zandschulp (Ned)
Daria Kasatkina (Rus) 31 v Jelena Ostapenko (Lat)
Gianluca Mager (Ita) v Nick Kyrgios (Aus)
COURT 4
Harriet Dart (Gbr) & Heather Watson (Gbr) v Kaia Kanepi (Est) & Shuai Zhang (Chn),
Marta Kostyuk (Ukr) v Anastasija Sevastova (Lat)
Tara Moore (Gbr) & Eden Silva (Gbr) v Laura Siegemund (Ger) & Vera Zvonareva (Rus) 11
Kenneth Skupski (Gbr) & Neal Skupski (Gbr) v Liam Broady (Gbr) & Ryan Peniston (Gbr)
Jay Clarke (Gbr) & Marius Copil (Rom) v Marcus Daniell (Nzl) & Philipp Oswald (Aut) 15
COURT 5
Nikola Mektic (Cro) & Mate Pavic (Cro) 1 v Jonathan Erlich (Isr) & Andrei Vasilevski (Blr)
Maria Sakkari (Gre) 15 v Shelby Rogers (USA)
Raven Klaasen (Rsa) & Ben McLachlan (Jpn) 14 v Andres Molteni (Arg) & Andrea Vavassori (Ita)
Leylah Annie Fernandez (Can) & Anastasia Potapova (Rus) v Nadiia Kichenok (Ukr) & Raluca Olaru (Rom) 13
Darija Jurak (Cro) & Andreja Klepac (Slo) 10 v Petra Martic (Cro) & Shelby Rogers (USA)
COURT 6
Shuko Aoyama (Jpn) & Ena Shibahara (Jpn) 5 v Gabriela Dabrowski (Can) & Caroline Garcia (Fra)
Naomi Broady (Gbr) & Jodie Anna Burrage (Gbr) v Viktoria Kuzmova (Svk) & Arantxa Rus (Ned) 15
Kiki Bertens (Ned) & Lesley Kerkhove (Ned) v Elixane Lechemia (Fra) & Ingrid Neel (USA)
Madison Brengle (USA) & Lin Zhu (Chn) v Anna Blinkova (Rus) & Anna-Lena Friedsam (Ger)
COURT 7
Hayley Carter (USA) & Luisa Stefani (Bra) 8 v Aleksandra Krunic (Ser) & Nina Stojanovic (Ser)
Tim Puetz (Ger) & Michael Venus (Nzl) 12 v Matthew Ebden (Aus) & John-Patrick Smith (Aus)
Radu Albot (Mol) & Nikoloz Basilashvili (Geo) v Marton Fucsovics (Hun) & Stefano Travaglia (Ita)
Wesley Koolhof (Ned) & Jean-Julien Rojer (Ned) 10 v Lloyd Glasspool (Gbr) & Harri Heliovaara (Fin)
Varvara Gracheva (Rus) & Oksana Kalashnikova (Geo) v Naiktha Bains (Gbr) & Samantha Murray (Gbr)
COURT 8
Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA) & Sania Mirza (Ind) v Alexa Guarachi (Chi) & Desirae Krawczyk (USA) 6
Rohan Bopanna (Ind) & Divij Sharan (Ind) v Henri Kontinen (Fin) & Edouard Roger-Vasselin (Fra) 11
Dusan Lajovic (Ser) & Ivan Sabanov (Cro) v Marcel Granollers (Spa) & Horacio Zeballos (Arg) 4
Sander Arends (Ned) & Matwe Middelkoop (Ned) v Andre Begemann (Ger) & Jurgen Melzer (Aut)
Filip Krajinovic (Ser) & Matej Sabanov (Cro) v Simone Bolelli (Ita) & Maximo Gonzalez (Arg)
COURT 9
Vivian Heisen (Ger) & Kveta Peschke (Cze) v Sharon Fichman (Can) & Giuliana Olmos (Mex) 9
Andrey Golubev (Kaz) & Robin Haase (Ned) v Marcelo Demoliner (Bra) & Santiago Gonzalez (Mex)
Vitalia Diatchenko (Rus) & Galina Voskoboeva (Kaz) v Su-Wei Hsieh (Tpe) & Elise Mertens (Bel) 3
Greet Minnen (Bel) & Alison Van Uytvanck (Bel) v Amanda Anisimova (USA) & Sloane Stephens (USA)
Court 10
Alex De Minaur (Aus) & Matt Reid (Aus) v Luke Johnson (Gbr) & Anton Matusevich (Gbr)
Andre Goransson (Swe) & Casper Ruud (Nor) v Feliciano Lopez (Spa) & Marc Lopez (Spa)
Misaki Doi (Jpn) & Viktorija Golubic (Swi) v Ekaterina Alexandrova (Rus) & Yafan Wang (Chn)
Romain Arneodo (Mon) & Igor Zelenay (Svk) v Ricardas Berankis (Lit) & Dominik Koepfer (Ger)
Salvatore Caruso (Ita) & Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spa) v Kevin Krawietz (Ger) & Horia Tecau (Rom) 9
COURT 11
Sander Gille (Bel) & Joran Vliegen (Bel) 13 v Oliver Marach (Aut) & Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi (Pak)
Ariel Behar (Uru) & Gonzalo Escobar (Ecu) v Hugo Nys (Mon) & Jonny O'Mara (Gbr)
Nathaniel Lammons (USA) & Jack Withrow (USA) v Lukasz Kubot (Pol) & Marcelo Melo (Bra) 8
Sabrina Santamaria (USA) & Tamara Zidansek (Slo) v Lara Arruabarrena (Spa) & Nadia Podoroska (Arg)
Asia Muhammad (USA) & Jessica Pegula (USA) 14 v Lauren Davis (USA) & Ankita Raina (Ind)
COURT 12
Kristyna Pliskova (Cze) v Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Rus) 16
James Duckworth (Aus) v Sam Querrey (USA)
Alexander Bublik (Kaz) v Grigor Dimitrov (Bul) 18
COURT 14
Aljaz Bedene (Slo) v Yoshihito Nishioka (Jpn)
Pedro Martinez Portero (Spa) v Gael Monfils (Fra) 13
Ajla Tomljanovic (Aus) v Alize Cornet (Fra)
Stuart Parker (Gbr) & James Ward (Gbr) v Luke Bambridge (Gbr) & Dominic Inglot (Gbr)
COURT 16
Christian Garin (Chi) 17 v Marc Polmans (Aus)
Lorenzo Sonego (Ita) 23 v Daniel Elahi Galan (Col)
Kaja Juvan (Slo) v Clara Burel (Fra)
COURT 17
Yulia Putintseva (Kaz) v Paula Badosa Gibert (Spa) 30
Coco Vandeweghe (USA) v Katerina Siniakova (Cze)
Taylor Harry Fritz (USA) 31 v Steve Johnson (USA)
Nao Hibino (Jpn) v Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Blr)
COURT 18
Karolina Muchova (Cze) 19 v Camila Giorgi (Ita)
Kei Nishikori (Jpn) v Jordan Thompson (Aus)
Marin Cilic (Cro) 32 v Benjamin Bonzi (Fra)
Emma Raducanu (Gbr) v Marketa Vondrousova (Cze)
Hello and welcome to News18Sports' live coverage of the Wimbledon 2021. On day 4 of the Grand Slam, Roger Federer is back in action and he faces a familiar face, fellow veteran Frenchman Richard Gasquet. Second seed Daniil Medvedev takes on Spain's Carlos Alcaraz. In the women's division, top seed Ash Barty plays Russian Anna Blinkova whereas Elina Svitolina face Magda Linette.
Gasquet, 35, is not the force of old though his strokeplay can be blissful but Federer too has looked shaky since returning after two knee operations in the past year.
The 39-year-old had enough problems against another experienced Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in the first round.
They were tied at two sets all when the Frenchman had to retire with a knee injury suffered in a fall towards the end of the fourth set.
Federer who arrived on the back of a surprise second round exit at the tournament he has made his own Halle, which he has won 10 times, put a rusty performance down to it being the first round.
“I think it’s more just about first-round tennis, especially here at Wimbledon,” he said.
“If you see what happened to him (Mannarino fell and you know how difficult and complicated it can be to move sometimes.
“I take it as a regular first round, which there’s always pressure there, in my opinion.”
Barty, motivated by this being the 50th anniversary of her fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley’s first title, plays Russian Anna Blinkova.
Blinkova like Barty was a talented junior reaching the 2015 girls final at Wimbledon — Barty was junior champion in 2011.
The 25-year-old Australian, though, has kicked on more than her opponent since graduating from the junior ranks hence her ranking as world number one.
She has a 2019 French Open Grand Slam crown to her credit but has yet to venture past the fourth round at Wimbledon.
Her patchy three-set win over Carla Suarez Navarro in the first round showed there are still creases to be ironed out if she is to emulate Cawley.
Gauff, now 17, eased through against British wildcard Francesca Jones but a sterner test awaits her in the form of 2016 semi-finalist Elena Vesnina.
Men’s Singles: Novak Djokovic (1), Daniil Medvedev (2), Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Dominic Thiem (4), Alexander Zverev (5), Andrey Rublev (6), Roger Federer (7), Matteo Berrettini (8), Roberto Bautista Agut (9), Diego Schwartzman (10)
Women’s Singles: Ashleigh Barty (1), Aryna Sabalenka (2), Elina Svitolina (3), Sofia Kenin (4), Bianca Andreescu (5), Serena Williams (6), Iga Swiatek (7), Karolina Pliskova (8), Belinda Bencic (9), Petra Kvitova (10)
The qualifiers of Wimbledon started on 22 June with the tournament proper beginning 28 June. The women’s singles final is scheduled to be played on July 10, with the men’s singles final to take place the following day on July 11 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Wimbledon will be available live on TV on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD channels, while the tournament can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India.
