Gasquet, 35, is not the force of old though his strokeplay can be blissful but Federer too has looked shaky since returning after two knee operations in the past year.

The 39-year-old had enough problems against another experienced Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in the first round.

They were tied at two sets all when the Frenchman had to retire with a knee injury suffered in a fall towards the end of the fourth set.

Federer who arrived on the back of a surprise second round exit at the tournament he has made his own Halle, which he has won 10 times, put a rusty performance down to it being the first round.

“I think it’s more just about first-round tennis, especially here at Wimbledon,” he said.

“If you see what happened to him (Mannarino fell and you know how difficult and complicated it can be to move sometimes.

“I take it as a regular first round, which there’s always pressure there, in my opinion.”

Barty, motivated by this being the 50th anniversary of her fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley’s first title, plays Russian Anna Blinkova.

Blinkova like Barty was a talented junior reaching the 2015 girls final at Wimbledon — Barty was junior champion in 2011.

The 25-year-old Australian, though, has kicked on more than her opponent since graduating from the junior ranks hence her ranking as world number one.

She has a 2019 French Open Grand Slam crown to her credit but has yet to venture past the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Her patchy three-set win over Carla Suarez Navarro in the first round showed there are still creases to be ironed out if she is to emulate Cawley.

Gauff, now 17, eased through against British wildcard Francesca Jones but a sterner test awaits her in the form of 2016 semi-finalist Elena Vesnina.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wimbledon:

Who are the top seeds at WIMBLEDON 2021?

Men’s Singles: Novak Djokovic (1), Daniil Medvedev (2), Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Dominic Thiem (4), Alexander Zverev (5), Andrey Rublev (6), Roger Federer (7), Matteo Berrettini (8), Roberto Bautista Agut (9), Diego Schwartzman (10)

Women’s Singles: Ashleigh Barty (1), Aryna Sabalenka (2), Elina Svitolina (3), Sofia Kenin (4), Bianca Andreescu (5), Serena Williams (6), Iga Swiatek (7), Karolina Pliskova (8), Belinda Bencic (9), Petra Kvitova (10)

When does WIMBLEDON 2021 start and what is the schedule?

The qualifiers of Wimbledon started on 22 June with the tournament proper beginning 28 June. The women’s singles final is scheduled to be played on July 10, with the men’s singles final to take place the following day on July 11 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Where to watch WIMBLEDON 2021 on TV and LIVE STREAMING Online in India?

Wimbledon will be available live on TV on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD channels, while the tournament can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

