Wimbledon 2021 News Live updates: Novak Djokovic Eyes 75th Win, Andy Murray, Aryna Sabalenka in Action Too

Former two-time champion Andy Murray, who put in a spectacular performance to beat qualifier Oscar Otte from two sets to one down on Wednesday, has a tough assignment against 10th seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada.

Sabalenka played on Centre Court for the first time in her second round win over home player Katie Boulter. Elsewhere, Ons Jabeur, the first Tunisian to get to the third round at the All England Club, takes on 2017 champion Garbine Muguruza.

When does WIMBLEDON 2021 start and what is the schedule?

The qualifiers of Wimbledon started on 22 June with the tournament proper beginning 28 June. The women’s singles final is scheduled to be played on July 10, with the men’s singles final to take place the following day on July 11 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Where to watch WIMBLEDON 2021 on TV and LIVE STREAMING Online in India?

Wimbledon will be available live on TV on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD channels, while the tournament can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here