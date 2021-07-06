Wimbledon 2021 News Live updates: Ash Barty, Aryna Sabalenka Headline Day; Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna in Action Too

Barty — who is wearing a specially-designed dress in tribute to the ‘iconic’ scallop one Cawley wore for her 1971 title success — will play compatriot Ajla Tomljanovic in Tuesday’s quarter-finals.

“I’m excited. It’s another stepping-stone for me. It’s another first, I suppose,” said Barty of reaching the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time.

“It’s kind of going to be a new situation, a new scenario, one that I’m going to look forward to.

Tomljanovic is in her first Grand Slam quarter-final at the age of 28 and although she regretted the manner in which she got there – British teenager Emma Raducanu retiring from their match — she is looking forward to Tuesday.

“Two Aussies playing each other in the quarters is great,” she said.

“I am thrilled to play Ashleigh and hope it will be a great match.”

Jabeur, if anything, is embarked on achieving an even greater goal that her success will galvanise a swathe of young Arab women, especially in North Africa, to take up the sport.

The engaging 26-year-old Tunisian — whose greatest inspiration was not a woman player but gifted Moroccan Hicham Arazi — plays the big-serving second seed from Belarus, Aryna Sabalenka.

Sabalenka is appearing in her first Grand Slam quarter-final whilst for Jabeur it is her second following on from the Australian Open last year.

Meanwhile, a danger to both Barty and Jabeur’s title hopes though is veteran German Angelique Kerber. The 2018 Wimbledon champion clearly has rediscovered her love of the game judging by her clinical defeat of American teenager Coco Gauff.

The 33-year-old former world number one will play Karolina Muchova, who beat Barty to reach this year’s Australian Open semi-finals.

“I really enjoy playing on grass,” said Kerber, the only former Wimbledon champion left in the women’s draw.

“I think this is always really special for me. Like winning my tournament in Germany, playing in front of the crowd again this gives me new energy to go out there and enjoy my tennis.”

The other quarter-final pitches another former world number one Karolina Pliskova against unseeded Swiss Viktorija Golubic. Pliskova says she feels vindicated to have stuck to her guns and style of playing despite being told to change.

When does WIMBLEDON 2021 start and what is the schedule?

The qualifiers of Wimbledon started on 22 June with the tournament proper beginning 28 June. The women’s singles final is scheduled to be played on July 10, with the men’s singles final to take place the following day on July 11 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Where to watch WIMBLEDON 2021 on TV and LIVE STREAMING Online in India?

Wimbledon will be available live on TV on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD channels, while the tournament can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here