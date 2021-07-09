BERRETTINI VS HURKACZ

Berrettini is the first Italian man in the Wimbledon semi-finals since Nicola Pietrangeli in 1960. Adriano Panatta remains his country’s last male champion at a Slam in the 1976 French Open. Berrettini has a game made for grass, however, and arrived at Wimbledon with the prestigious Queen’s Club title under his belt. The 25-year-old world number nine is only playing his third Wimbledon but has stormed into the semi-finals on the back of a tournament-leading 79 aces, saving 20 of 25 break points.

Hurkacz is only the second Polish man to make the last-four at Wimbledon after Jerzy Janowicz in 2013. The 24-year-old’s run to the semi-finals is impressive as he had won just one match on tour between his surprise Miami Masters title in March and the start of Wimbledon.

DJOKOVIC VS SHAPOVALOV

Djokovic is playing in his 10th semi-final at Wimbledon and 41st at the majors. None of the other three have ever been at this stage of the Wimbledon. Only Berrettini has tasted the experience of a semi-final at the Grand Slams, at the 2019 US Open.

Apart from dropping the first set of his opener against British wildcard Jack Draper, Djokovic has been untroubled. Djokovic has only dropped serve four times at this year’s Wimbledon and faced just 15 break points. In a further indication of his growing dominance in the Slams race, since the beginning of 2015, he has won 15 of the 16 major semi-finals he has contested.

Victory on Friday will take him a step closer not only to a sixth Wimbledon title but also to becoming just the third man in history to complete a calendar Grand Slam. It’s a feat so rare that it hasn’t been achieved since Rod Laver swept all four majors in the same year for a second time in 1969.

Shapovalov, the stylish left-hander, has reached his first Slam semi-final by seeing off two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray and eighth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut, a 2019 semi-finalist. In the quarter-final, the 22-year-old had to mix style and steel to see off Russia’s Karen Khachanov in five sets.

On Friday, he will need to have his service game, which has powered 60 aces so far, cranked up to the maximum. Before this year, Shapovalov had only won one match at Wimbledon while his best Grand Slam performance was a run to the US Open quarter-finals last year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here