Wimbledon Tennis 2021 Men’s Singles Semi-finals LIVE Score and Updates: The men’s semi-finals of Wimbledon 2021 takes place on Friday Matteo Berrettini, Hubert Hurkacz, Novak Djokovic and Denis Shapovalov in action at the Centre Court. Berrettini has the break in the second set after a horror game from Hurkacz. Berrettini takes the first set 6-3 against Hurkacz and has the lead in the semi-final. In the first semi-final of the day, seventh seed Berrettini of Italy takes on the conqueror of Roger Federer, 14th seed Polish Hurkacz. The second semi-final is between world No.1 and title favourite Djokovic and 10th seed from Canada Shapovalov.
Novak Djokovic can reach a seventh Wimbledon final on Friday, driven on by the desire to capture a sixth title at the All England Club and record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title. The world number one will be overwhelming favourite to defeat semi-final opponent Denis Shapovalov, the Canadian player he has already beaten six times out of six.
In Berrettini vs Hurkacz, the battle is expected to be very interesting. Berrettini is the slight favourite but this tournament, Hurkacz has shown that he can sneak throught the behind door.
Berrettini 6-3, 4-0* Hurkacz
A good first serve from Hurkacz to take the first point. A fantastic forehand down-the-line from Berrettini next to make it 15-15. Hurkacz with a good volley to help him go up 30-15. A very low return from Berrettini and Hurkacz can't get it back in play, it's 30-30. Berrettini gets himself another break point by just putting back balls in play and the Polish is making the errors. Another backhand miss from Hurkacz and Berrettini is a double break up.
Berrettini 6-3, 3-0* Hurkacz
A backhand slice miss from Berrettini and Hurkacz has the point. Berrettini makes it 30-15 after a good first serve and two overheads. Berrettini makes another big serve to go up 40-15. A fantastic forehand in the open court and the Italian goes up 3-0 in the second set.
Berrettini 6-3, 2-0* Hurkacz
Fantastic approach to the net and a good forehand from Berrettini to take the first point. A good second serve return from Berrettini and then a good low backhand slice to make Hurkacz uncomfortable. He then played a lob that Hurkacz could not return despite his wingspan. Another miss from the Polish and Berrettini has three break points. Berrettini gets the luck of the net cord and Hurkacz tries to be too cute with the return and loses the point and he is broken. He screams unhappy with himself there.
Berrettini 6-3, 1-0* Hurkacz
Another good serve from Berrettini to take the first point of the second set. He makes it 30-0 with another big serve. Good serve and wide forehand combination to make it 40-0. Beautiful hands from Berrettini to execute that stunning forehand volley to close out the game.
Matteo Berrettini has the advantage in the first semi-final as he takes the first set 6-3.
Berrettini 6-3* Hurkacz
Berrettini makes a deep second serve return and Hurkacz can't get the connection right and blows the ball away. Another second serve from Hurkacz but Berrettini makes a wild forehand to miss the chance and make it 15-15. Berrettini's backhand slice is just wide with Hurkacz at the net and the Polish goes up 30-15. A wide second serve from Hurkacz that Berrettini returns and the Polish can't make the backhand, it's 30-30. A good big serve return from Berrettini but the Polish plays a fantastic backhand volley and even though Berrettini somehow reaches it, he can't keep his backhand return in. Hurkacz then makes it 40-40 with a misses return. Hurkacz puts another forehand wide to give another break point to the Italian. Another shanked return from Hurkacz and Berrettini has another break and the first set.
Advantage, Berrettini 👊— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2021
The Italian takes command in the opening semi-final, winning the first set 6-3 against Hubert Hurkacz#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/YE0Wg8LEdy
Berrettini 5-3* Hurkacz
A fantastic point to begin with! Hurkacz with a brilliant angled volley to take the first point. Berrettini, however, makes it 15-15 with a big first serve. Another big serve and he goes up 30-15. Berrettini makes it 40-15 with a huge serve down the T. Good kick on the second serve from Berrettini and Hurkacz returns it long. The Italian consolidates the break.
Berrettini 4-3* Hurkacz
What a running forehand from Berrettini to win the first point! Hurkacz was at the net and Berrettini got that pass just right. A backhand miss from Berrettini on Hurkacz's second serve to make it 15-15. What a point! Berrettini had the luck of the net twice but a fantastic run back and around from him to get to that Hurkacz lob to go up 30-15. He, however, misses a backhand slice next and it is 30-30. A good return to Hurkacz's first serve and the Polish this time makes an unforced error, Berrettini with the break point.
He puts Hurkacz's first serve back into play and plays a couple of good, deep shots to force a mistake out of Hurkacz and the Italian has the break in the first set.
Berrettini 2-3* Hurkacz
Excellent serve and forehand combination from Berrettini to take the advantage. A fantastic angled forehand from Hurkacz to take it back to deuce, this is getting interesting and seems like a very important game for both. Fantastic appraoch to the net from Hurkacz and he then wins the point with a fantastic forehand volley and he has a break point!
Down a break point, Berrettini comes up with a big first serve and we are back to deuce. Another big serve wide from Berrettini to get to advantage but he then misses a basic forehand to make it 40-40 again.
Berrettini 2-3* Hurkacz
Berrettini sends his backhand slice volley wide to lose the first point. But a good first serve next to make it 15-15. Excellent groundstrokes exchange between the two and Berrettini hits a powerful forehand to Hurkacz's forehand to win the point and go up 30-15. He then misses a regular forehand to make it 30-30. Hurkacz has a look in here. Berrettini then makes another good first serve to go up 40-30. Another unforced error from Berrettini as he misses a backhand return and we are on deuce.
Berrettini 2-3* Hurkacz
A long forehand from Berrettini, an unforced error, to give away the first point. What Berrettini is doing well here is though is getting the ball in play off Hurkacz's big serves, that's helping him at least put the Polish under some pressure. However, Hurkacz goes up 30-0 after another mistake from Berrettini. He goes up 40-0 after approaching the net and getting a good forehand volley. He closes out the game with a good first serve that Berrettini can't return.
Berrettini 1-1* Hurkacz
Fast-paced tennis right at the start of this game, some good exchanges between the two at the net but the Italian's passing forehand shot gets him the first point. Berrettini goes 30-0 up after Hurkacz approaches the net again and Berrettini gets another forehand pass off him. The Italian gets three break points as he hits a tight forehand.
A second serve from Hurkacz and after a couple of exchanges, Berrettini's backhand slice goes into the net. Good combination play from Hurkacz after that to save another break point. Two good overheads from Hurkacz and he saves all the three break points.
Hurbert Hurkacz has spent a total of nine hours and 49 minutes on the court at Wimbledon 2021. Here is his road to the semi-final:
1st Round: beat Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 6-4, 7-6 (7/5), 6-1
2nd Round: beat Marcos Giron (USA) 6-3, 6-2, 6-4
3rd Round: beat Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2
4th Round: beat Daniil Medvedev (RUS x2) 2-6, 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 6-3, 6-3
Quarter-final: beat Roger Federer (SUI x6) 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-0
Berrettini has spent a total of 11 hours and four minutes on the court at Wimbledon 2021. Here is his road to the semi-final:
1st Round: beat Guido Pella (ARG) 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0
2nd Round: beat Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4)
3rd Round: beat Aljaz Bedene (SLO) 6-4, 6-4, 6-4
4th Round: beat Ilya Ivashka (BLR) 6-4, 6-3, 6-1
Quarter-final: beat Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x16) 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3
Hubert Hurkacz has shown some excellent tennis at the All England Club this year. Can he produce more of that today?
"What a beautiful shot" 👌— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2021
More @HubertHurkacz plays like this coming up shortly... #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/0FtfjU4s2J
Matteo Berrettini has a game made for grasscourt. He has played solid so far and we are sure to see some of this kind of play at the Centre Court today.
Berrettini just doesn't give up 🇮🇹 💪#Wimbledon | @MattBerrettini pic.twitter.com/n6HGcaQUnu— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2021
What's at Stake for Berrettini and Hurkacz?
Matteo Berrettini is aiming to become the first Italy player, male or female, to reach the singles final at Wimbledon.
Hubert Hurkacz is on a four-match winning run agains top 10 players and he is gunning for the fifth, in order to make his first-ever Grand Slam final.
Berrettini is the first Italian man in the Wimbledon semi-finals since Nicola Pietrangeli in 1960. Adriano Panatta remains his country’s last male champion at a Slam in the 1976 French Open. Berrettini has a game made for grass, however, and arrived at Wimbledon with the prestigious Queen’s Club title under his belt. The 25-year-old world number nine is only playing his third Wimbledon but has stormed into the semi-finals on the back of a tournament-leading 79 aces, saving 20 of 25 break points.
Hurkacz is only the second Polish man to make the last-four at Wimbledon after Jerzy Janowicz in 2013. The 24-year-old’s run to the semi-finals is impressive as he had won just one match on tour between his surprise Miami Masters title in March and the start of Wimbledon.
Djokovic is playing in his 10th semi-final at Wimbledon and 41st at the majors. None of the other three have ever been at this stage of the Wimbledon. Only Berrettini has tasted the experience of a semi-final at the Grand Slams, at the 2019 US Open.
Apart from dropping the first set of his opener against British wildcard Jack Draper, Djokovic has been untroubled. Djokovic has only dropped serve four times at this year’s Wimbledon and faced just 15 break points. In a further indication of his growing dominance in the Slams race, since the beginning of 2015, he has won 15 of the 16 major semi-finals he has contested.
Victory on Friday will take him a step closer not only to a sixth Wimbledon title but also to becoming just the third man in history to complete a calendar Grand Slam. It’s a feat so rare that it hasn’t been achieved since Rod Laver swept all four majors in the same year for a second time in 1969.
Shapovalov, the stylish left-hander, has reached his first Slam semi-final by seeing off two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray and eighth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut, a 2019 semi-finalist. In the quarter-final, the 22-year-old had to mix style and steel to see off Russia’s Karen Khachanov in five sets.
On Friday, he will need to have his service game, which has powered 60 aces so far, cranked up to the maximum. Before this year, Shapovalov had only won one match at Wimbledon while his best Grand Slam performance was a run to the US Open quarter-finals last year.
