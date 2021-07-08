Wimbledon Tennis 2021 Women’s Singles Semi-finals Live Score and Updates: Ashleigh Barty gets an early lead in the semi-final as she breaks Angelique Kerber in the first set. The semi-finals of Wimbledon begins on Thursday with the women’s singles players taking on each other at the Centre Court. Both the women’s singles semi-final are expected to be crackers of a contest. In the first semi-final of the day, world No.1 Ashleigh Barty takes on former champion Angelique while the second semi-final will have second seed Aryna Sabalenka go up against Karolina Pliskova, who has not dropped a single set till this stage.
Ashleigh Barty’s clash with Angelique Kerber would be fit for a final, pitching the world number one against the 2018 Wimbledon champion. The other semi is an intriguing duel between former world number one Karolina Pliskova and the powerful second seed from Belarus, Aryna Sabalenka.
Barty is motivated by a higher purpose. For it is 50 years ago her fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley won the first of her two Wimbledon titles. Barty has worn a specially-designed dress as a tribute to the ‘iconic’ scallop one her “friend and mentor” wore in that 1971 final. Kerber, 33, has bounced back to top form after first round exits at both the Australian and French Open.
Barty 4-2* Kerber
Double fault to begin with from Angelique Kerber. However, she then comes up with a fantastic forehand close to the line to make it 15-15. A scorching forehand down the line from Kerber to take a 30-15 lead on her serve. A fantastic serve and backhand combination to make it 40-15. Kerber holds her serve with Barty sending her forehand into the net.
Barty 4-1* Kerber
Fantastic from Angelique Kerber, she is now pushing Ashleigh Barty to the lines! Brilliant display of counter-punching tennis from her to take a 30-0 lead in Barty's third service game. However, she then hits into the net and then Barty maneuvers her all across the court to make it 30-30. Barty then makes it 40-30 with an ace. However, she then double faults to make it 40-40. Another fantastic serve from Barty to take the advantage and she closes it out with another big serve.
Barty 3-1* Kerber
A fantastic lob from Kerber to begin the service game. Then Barty cannot make the most of Kerber's second serve and her backhand slice return goes into the net. However, three straight points for Barty and she has a break point. Kerber saves it and then makes a good serve and another good point to hold her serve. She screams "c'mon".
Barty 1-0* Kerber
Nervy start to the match from Ashleigh Barty! She starts with a double fault and Kerber has two break points. She saves one with a fantastic first serve. She saves the second break points by throwing in a lot of variation at Kerber and then moving towards the net and finishing the rally with a strong forehand.
Barty holds her serve as Kerber hits the ball into the serve. Good start to the match!
Ashleigh Barty and Angelique Kerber have met each other four time on the WTA tour with both of them having two wins each in their names. The key for Barty would be to serve and win the court-position battle given that Kerber is a great mover at the grasscourt. For Kerber, it will be very important for her to fight through because she is a counter-puncher essentially and Barty will be throwing in a lot of variation to disrupt her rhythm.
Their last meeting was in 2018 Wuhan, where Barty won in straight sets (7-5, 6-1).
Final preparations for @AngeliqueKerber and @ashbarty #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/oxb63has2K— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 8, 2021
Kerber has been pivotal to Barty’s surge to the top, the Australian learning how much she had to improve to compete with the best after a straight sets defeat by the German in the final in Sydney in 2018. She was a fast learner as just over a year later she won the French Open and topped the world rankings — Cawley being the only other Australian woman to be world number one.
Kerber has improved as the Championships have progressed from earning along with her second round opponent Sara Sorribes Tormo a five-minute standing ovation for their three hour marathon. The 25th seed has gone on to impressive wins over higher-seeded duo Coco Gauff and then Karolina Muchova.
Pliskova too has never doubted herself despite dropping out of the top 10 — she is ranked 13 — after being a regular since 2016. A first appearance in a Wimbledon semi-final has justified that self-belief — she is yet to drop a set and has only had her serve broken three times. The 29-year-old Czech has hit 40 aces and she served one with full force directed at her doubters after she beat Swiss Viktorija Golubic on Tuesday.
Sabalenka has defied the sceptics questioning her second seed status as she has broken new ground in reaching the last four having never before got past the fourth round of a major. The 23-year-old’s tiger tattoo on her left thigh — due to her being born in 1998 the Year of the Tiger — led to her parents not speaking to her for a week.
However, she has lived up to the image of the tiger both in power and fighting spirit in eye-catching wins in the past two rounds over Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur to earn her place in the last four.
Pliskova will need no reminding of the 23-year-old Sabalenka’s battling qualities. When they last met in Cincinnati in 2018 Sabalenka beat Pliskova having saved two match points.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here