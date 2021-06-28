CHANGE LANGUAGE
Wimbledon 2021: Third Seed Stefanos Tsitsipas Knocked Out in Day 1 Upset

Stefanos Tsitsipas (L) and Frances Tiafoe (Photo Credit: AP)

Wimbledon 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas was the first big name to exit the tournament after a first round loss to Frances Tiafoe.

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas became the first big name to exit Wimbledon on the first day of play Moday, losing 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to Frances Tiafoe of the United States. It was quite a contrast in fortunes for the Greek who only a fortnight ago lost in five sets to Novak Djokovic in the French Open final. Tsitsipas has now lost in the first round at Wimbledon on three occasions.

Tiafoe, the world number 57, goes on to face either Canada’s Vasek Pospisil or Roberto Carballes Baena for a place in the last 32.

first published:June 28, 2021, 22:02 IST