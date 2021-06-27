Wimbledon 2021: Top Seeds, Full Draw, Live Streaming and All You Need to Know

The tennis world was shaken when the All England Club announced on April 1, 2020, that Wimbledon would be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic — the first time since World War II it was called off for any reason.

The oldest Grand Slam tennis tournament ends a two-year absence on Monday, with 50% capacity attendance at the outset and a full Centre Court of 15,000 allowed for the singles finals on July 10-11, the latest signals things are moving closer to normal.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic tries to pull even with Rafael Nadal ( who won’t be there ) and Federer ( who will, in his last Slam before turning 40 on Aug. 8 ) at 20 major championships, the most for a man. Djokovic also hopes to add to his 2021 titles at the Australian Open and French Open to extend his bid for the first calendar-year Grand Slam by a man since 1969.

Serena Williams, at age 39, seeks her 24th major singles trophy to equal the all-time mark after losing in the 2018 and 2019 Wimbledon finals. Coco Gauff, now 17, returns to the site of her big breakthrough at 15.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wimbledon:

Who are the top seeds at WIMBLEDON 2021?

Men’s Singles: Novak Djokovic (1), Daniil Medvedev (2), Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Dominic Thiem (4), Alexander Zverev (5), Andrey Rublev (6), Roger Federer (7), Matteo Berrettini (8), Roberto Bautista Agut (9), Diego Schwartzman (10)

Women’s Singles: Ashleigh Barty (1), Aryna Sabalenka (2), Elina Svitolina (3), Sofia Kenin (4), Bianca Andreescu (5), Serena Williams (6), Iga Swiatek (7), Karolina Pliskova (8), Belinda Bencic (9), Petra Kvitova (10)

When does WIMBLEDON 2021 start and what is the schedule?

The qualifiers of Wimbledon started on 22 June with the tournament proper beginning 28 June. The women’s singles final is scheduled to be played on July 10, with the men’s singles final to take place the following day on July 11 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Where to watch WIMBLEDON 2021 on TV and LIVE STREAMING Online in India?

Wimbledon will be available live on TV on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD channels, while the tournament can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here