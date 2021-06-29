Wimbledon 2021: Venus Williams Marks 90th Grand Slam Appearance with 1st Round Win

Venus Williams marked her record 90th Grand Slam appearance with a three-set victory over Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania at Wimbledon on Tuesday. The 41-year-old American, who is a five-time champion at the All England Club, triumphed 7-5, 4-6, 6-3. Former world number one Williams first played Wimbledon in 1997 and is making her 23rd appearance at the tournament.

Now ranked at 111 in the world, she fired 10 aces and 33 winners to defeat her 160th-ranked opponent.

Up next is Tunisian 21st seed Ons Jabeur who eased past Rebecca Peterson of Sweden 6-2, 6-1.

