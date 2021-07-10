Wimbledon Women’s Singles Final Live Updates, Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova: Ash Barty faces Karolina Pliskova in the final of the Ladies final at Wimbledon. The world No. 1 has not set foot on home soil since March but the endless air miles, hotel rooms and COVID-19 bubbles will all be worthwhile if she becomes the first Australian woman to win Wimbledon for 41 years on Saturday.
The 25-year-old world number one has reached her maiden Wimbledon final in impressive fashion and stands on the cusp of emulating her idol Evonne Goolagong who claimed the second of her titles at the All England Club in 1980. Standing in her way is the formidable presence of big-serving Czech Karolina Pliskova whose journey to the Centre Court showpiece has also been a long and winding one.
A change of ends and Pliskova hits a superb slice which is returned well by Barty to go 0-15 up. The Aussie hits a backhand finisher to go 30-0 up as Pliskova gets the first point after Barty makes an unforced error to be 15-30. Barty just hits the baseline with a backhand and she goes up 15-40 as Pliskova gets another unforced error from Barty. The World No. 1 though gets the double breakpoints as Pliskova hits a double fault on her serve.
Ashleigh Barty 🎾 4-0 Karolina Pliskova
Pliskova started poorly on the first serve as Barty got a 0-15 lead and with a flick of the wrist on her second serve, Barty went 0-30 up. An unforced error after a lone rally, meant that she went back 0-40. A beautiful return on her backhand menas the World No. 1 breaks on love.
Ashleigh Barty🎾 2-0 Karolina Pliskova
Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova make their way onto the court after a meandering walk from the ladies dressing room.
Meanwhile, James Keothavong will be the chair umpire for the final.
History Made!
There will be a female chair umpire for the Wimbledon men’s singles final for the first time in the history of a tournament first played in 1877.
Marija Cicak, a 43-year-old from Croatia, will officiate Sunday when Novak Djokovic faces Matteo Berrettini for the championship at the All England Club.
The club announced Cicak’s selection on Saturday.
She is a gold badge chair umpire and a member of the WTA Elite Team since 2012.
Cicak was the chair umpire for the 2014 Wimbledon women’s final and the women’s doubles final three years later. She also officiated the women’s singles gold medal match at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
Ash Barty Can Emulate Evonne Goolagong Cawley's Wimbledon Glory
Ash Barty is attempting to win her 1st Wimbledon title on the 50th anniversary of fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley's maiden crown.
Road to final - Karolina Pliskova
First round: Tamara Zidansek (Slovenia) 7-5 6-4
Second round: Donna Vekic (Croatia) 6-2 6-2
Third round: Tereza Martincova (Czech Republic) 6-3 6-3
Fourth round: Liudmila Samsonova (Russia) 6-2 6-3
Quarter-finals: Viktorija Golubic (Switzerland) 6-2 6-2
Semi-finals: 2-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) 5-7 6-4 6-4
Road to final - Ash Barty
First round: Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) 6-1 6-7(1) 6-1
Second round: Anna Blinkova (Russia) 6-4 6-3
Third round: Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) 6-3 7-5
Fourth round: 14-Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic) 7-5 6-3
Quarter-finals: Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia) 6-1 6-3
Semi-finals: 25-Angelique Kerber (Germany) 6-3 7-6(3)
A childhood dream!
If Karolina Pliskova, a former world No.1 and a finalist at 2016 US Open, manages to win the women's final against Ashleigh Barty at the Wimbledon Championships on Saturday, she will be the 13th woman winning a singles title over the last Grand Slam 17 events. Karolina's opponent Ashleigh is the current world No. 1 but has only Grand Slam singles title to her name. She had won the 2019 French Open.
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of Australia's Ash Barty and Czech Karolina Pliskova face-off in the Wimbledon Ladies singles final.
Barty, bidding for a second Grand Slam title having won the French Open in 2019, will start as favourite having won five of the seven matches she has played against Pliskova.
Like Pliskova, she has dropped one set en route to the final and has shown no sign of the hip injury that forced her out of the French Open and put her Wimbledon place in doubt.
Barty, winner of the girls singles in 2011, has made no secret of targeting Wimbledon this year and coach Craig Tyzzer said it is a challenge she has embraced.
“I think it’s always been on her mind. But to come out and say it is a big step,” Tyzzer told reporters on Friday.
“But Ash has been the sort of person who will put it on the line. She’ll do her best. If it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t work out. She’s not afraid to try.
“Her confidence level has been really good. She’s been playing good tennis. She’s been building, it’s getting better. We’ve got one more job to do.”
Australians have enriched Wimbledon folklore with the likes of Rod Laver, Roy Emerson and John Newcombe dominating on the lawns in the 1960s and early 1970s.
But Barty has a special affinity with Goolagong with whom she shares indigenous Australian heritage and an artistic all-court game that would grace any era.
So lifting the Venus Rosewater Dish 50 years after Goolagong’s trailblazing first Wimbledon title would be extra special.
“To kind of give myself a chance to create some history almost in a way that’s a tribute to her is really exciting,” Barty said after her semi-final win against Angelique Kerber.
For former world number one Pliskova, it represents another chance to prove she has what it takes to win a Grand Slam title having been talked up so often in the past only to fall short with monotonous regularity.
Since reaching her maiden Grand Slam final at the U.S. Open in 2016, Pliskova reached only two more semi-finals at the majors before this year’s Wimbledon run.
For a player with such big weapons, her Wimbledon record has been mystifying with six of her eight previous visits ending either in the first or second rounds.
This time, her ranking down at 13, Pliskova came under the radar, but has stormed through the draw, surviving a heavy metal clash with second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-final.
Coach Sascha Bajin, who began working with the 29-year-old Czech in 2020, said it was a question of giving her the belief that grass was the perfect surface for her game.
“I spoke with her a little bit about it yesterday, I was like, I don’t understand how she hasn’t done better here before,” Bajin, who coached Naomi Osaka to her first two Grand Slam titles, told reporters.
“With all her big weapons that she has. She has big serves. She has good slice. She has actually also good touch. She can drop some balls very low behind the net. She has good volleys.
“I always thought her game was well-suited for this surface. I’m just happy that it’s displaying this year with me.”
