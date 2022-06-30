CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Agnipath#MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis#PlasticBan#HPBoardResult
Home » News » Sports » Wimbledon 2022: Carlos Alcaraz Storms Into Third Round
1-MIN READ

Wimbledon 2022: Carlos Alcaraz Storms Into Third Round

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates defeating Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands in a second round men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates defeating Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands in a second round men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz put down an impressive marker on the Wimbledon lawns as he breezed passed Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 6-4, 7-6(0), 6-3 into the third round on Wednesday

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz put down an impressive marker on the Wimbledon lawns as he breezed passed Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor into the third round on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old fifth seed needed five sets to beat Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff on Monday but turned it up a notch against Griekspoor to win 6-4 7-6(0) 6-3.

Wimbledon 2022: Ons Jabeur Storms Into Third Round

Even when he was pushed into a tiebreak in the second set, Alcaraz reeled off seven straight points to seize control.

It was only the fourth match of his career on grass but already looks capable of a deep run into the second week.

Wimbledon Championships 2022, Day 2: Serena Exits, Nadal Advances

Next up is Germany’s 32nd seed Oscar Otte on Friday.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Tags
first published:June 30, 2022, 11:29 IST