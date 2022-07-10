Wimbledon 2022: Date With Destiny as Nick Kyrgios Faces Novak Djokovic in Final

Six-time winner and defending champion Novak Djokovic has the opportunity to claim his fourth straight All England Championship title on Sunday when he takes on Nick Kyrgios at the centre court in Wimbledon.

The Serb ensured a spot in his eighth grass-court major final as he stormed past British home hope Cameron Norrie 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4.

While Kyrgios, the Australian Maverick plays his first grand slam final after qualifying for the big game without setting foot on the grass in the semi-final as two-time Wimbledon champion Rafael Nadal was forced to pull out of the tournament due to an injury he suffered during his five-set battle against Taylor Fritz in the quarter-final.

Djokovic has the opportunity to level tennis great Pete Sampras’ grass-court record of 7 titles at the SW19, having won the prestigious tournament seven times, one behind Swiss legend Roger Federer who has eight to his name.

Djokovic also has a chance to salvage a trophy in a year that has been difficult for the twenty-time Grand Salm champion.

Early in the year, he was forced to relinquish the defence of his Australian Open title after being sent back home from the nation down-under due to his anti-vaccination stance. Djokovic, known to be one of the most mentally resolute athletes in modern times later admitted that he had a difficult time dealing with the snub.

Up next was the French Open where his early encounter against eventual champion Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinal proved to be his undoing as he went down to the record 14-time Roland Garros winner 6-2, 4-6, 2-6, 6(4)-7(7).

Djokovic entered the third major of the season, Wimbledon, without having played in any of the tournaments in the build-up to the grass-court grand slam. But, interestingly, five of the six titles Djokovic has bagged at the SW19 came in seasons that he had not contested in any of the build-up tournaments as well.

He had to shake off some rust and get into his natural flow at the All England Lawn Tennis Club as he dropped a set in his first game of the tournament against Korean Kwon Soon Woo before beating Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis in straight sets t advance to the third round.

He then eased past compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic to face Tim Van Rijthoven in the pre-quarters which he won 6-2. 4-6. 6-, 6-2 to set up a quarter-final clash against Italian youngster Jannick Sinner.

The game against Sinner proved to be Djokovic’s toughest test yet at this year’s edition of the grass-court grand slam as the Serb came back to win the game after having lost the first two sets against the Italian. Djokovic then got the better of British home hope Cameron Norrie to reach his eighth final at the All England Tennis Club.

Kyrgios opened his tournament with a five-set marathon game against Paul Juub before getting into his regular swing as he beat Filip Krajinovic in straight sets to set up a mouth-watering early clash against fourth-seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The third-round game proved to be an entertaining yet heated affair that saw the Australian come out as the victor in four sets after having surrendered the first.

He was stretched to another five-setter by Brandon Nakashima in the Round of 16, but, managed to qualify for the quarter-final after defeating the American 4-6, 6-4, 7-6, 3-6, 6-2.

His quarter-final clash against Chilean Cristian Garin ended in straight sets with the Australian sealing his place in a final-four clash against Rafael Nadal. Kyrgios earned his ticket to the big game on Sunday after Nadal’s withdrawal from the fixture due to an abdominal injury.

Kyrgios, the maverick Australian who is almost guaranteed to stir up controversy continued the habit in this edition of the grand slam too. He has been fined thrice in the current tournament amounting to a total of $14,000.

He was slapped with a fine in his first-round match for spitting in the direction of fans and again in the third-round clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas for blurting out obscenities. He was then handed a third fine for walking out into the court in red-coloured shoes and a matching red hat for his quarter-final clash.

However, the only thing on the eccentric Australian’s mind on Sunday will be his pursuit of a first grand slam title and all the accolades and honours that go with it.

