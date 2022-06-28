Wimbledon 2022, Day 2 Fixtures: Serena Williams Returns; Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek Among Other Stars in Focus

Seven-time Wimbledon winner Serena Williams makes her return to grand slam tournaments on Day 2 of the All England Championships.

The American will take on Harmony Tan of France at the Centre Court in the third match of the day. The 40-year-old, who has 23 Grand Slam titles under her belt, hasn’t played a singles game since she suffered an injury in the first round a year ago at the All England Club.

The privilege of opening play in the main court on the competition’s second day usually goes to the reigning women’s champion. But, since holder Ash Barty, the 2021 edition champion, retired in March, the honour will go to world number 1 Iga Swiatek who will start the proceedings at the Centre Court against Jana Fett of Croatia.

Swiatek, who clinched the French Open title earlier in the month, is on a 35-match winning streak and will hope to continue her pristine run in England.

22-time grand slam winner, Rafael Nadal, will also be seen in action on Tuesday as he is slated to take on Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina. The Spaniard will eye yet another title at SW 19 as he comes into the tournament having won both the previous grand slam events of the year in Australia and France.

Other recognisable names in action on Day 2 of the grass-court tournament include Coco Gauff of the USA, who finished as runner-up to Swiatek in Paris.

The American teenager will begin her campaign against Elena Gabriela Ruse of Romania.

Two-time major winner Simona Halep will face off against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic. The Romanian beat Serena Williams in straight sets in the finals of the 2019 edition of the grasscourt contest to clinch the coveted Venus Rosewater Dish.

2021 men’s finalist Matteo Berrettini will face Christian Garrin of Chile in his opening fixture. Danish teenager Holger Rune is pitted against Marcos Giron of the USA.

Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios will square off against British hope Paul Juub while veteran Richard Gasquet will also be playing his first round of the tournament on Tuesday as the 36-year-old Frenchman is slated to go toe to toe against the Portuguese Joao Sousa.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.