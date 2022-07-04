Wimbledon 2022, Day 8: Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios in Action as Paula Badosa, Simona Halep Set to Lock Horns

Since players took to the court on the middle Sunday, traditionally a day of rest during the All England Championships, the Monday frenzy that followed can be visibly eased out.

The Round of 16 of the grass-court grand slam has some great fixtures on offer as two-time Wimbledon Rafael Nadal, who is chasing his third slam of the season after clinching both previous grand slams of the year in Australia and France, is set to go up against Botic Van De Zandschlup of The Netherlands, who got the better of French veteran Richard Gasquet in his previous hurdle.

Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios downed fourth-seeded Greek, Stefanos Tsitsipas, to set up his Ro16 clash against Brandon Nakashima of the USA, who has reached the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time in his career. The clash will take place in the centre court.

Taylor Fritz, the 11th seeded American, will go toe to toe with Jason Kubler of Australia while the other men’s fixture sees Alex De Mineur, the 19th seeded Australian who downed Britisher Liam Broady, square off against Chilean Cristian Garin, who beat American Jenson Brooksby to book a Round of 16 berth.

The centre court will also bear witness to the game between women’s fourth seed Paula Badosa and former SW19 champion Simona Halep, who remains the only woman in this year’s edition of Wimbledon to have won the prestigious Venus Rosewater dish.

Amanda Anisimova who got the better of American teenage sensation Coco Gauff in her previous round will go head to head with Harmony Tan of France, the unseeded player who ousted Serena Williams from the tournament.

Croatian Petra Martic, who was responsible for the exit of Jessica Pegula in the previous round, is slated to face Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.

Frenchwoman Alize Cornet, the Frenchwoman who showed world number 1 Iga Swiatek the door by dashing her hopes of a Wimbledon title as she ended her 37-match unbeaten streak in the third round, will go up against Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia.

