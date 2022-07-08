Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic Up Against British Hope Cameron Norrie in Semi Final

Cameron Norrie will have the complete backing of the home crowd at the All English Championship, save some seats, willing the 26-year-old on as he is set to take on six-time Wimbledon winner and defending champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the semi-final game at the SW19.

Djokovic, who entered Wimbledon to salvage a year that has been a rather testing one for him ever since he was sent back home from the Australian Open, without being offered the opportunity to defend the title he had claimed in Melbourne over a year ago, due to his anti-vaccination stance.

He did throw his hat into contention at the Roland Garros, where he was beaten convincingly by eventual champions and record 14-time clay court winner, Rafael Nadal, in the quarter-final round.

Djokovic entered the All England Championships without having played in any of the warm-up tournaments leading up to the most prestigious grass-court tournament in the world, but, that doesn’t seem to have affected his performance.

Interestingly, five out of the six SW19 titles the Serb has laid his hands on were claimed under similar circumstances where he walked into the tournament without prior practice at the build-up tournaments during the grasscourt swing of the year.

Djokovic had dropped two sets since the start of this year’s edition of the tournament, one in the first round and another in the round of 16, but, dropped as many in his quarter-final win against young Italian Jannick Sinner in a five-set encounter.

On the other side of the net, Norrie, who was part of two five-set games, once in round 2 of the main draw of the tournament and again in the quarter-final match against Frenchman David Goffin, will be attempting to emulate Andy Murray in giving one of the most elite events in world sport a British champion.

With one place in the final already grabbed up by Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios after two-time Wimbledon winner Nadal withdrew from the competition a day before his scheduled final-four game, both Djokovic and Norrie will have an eye on the Super Sunday clash that awaits the victor of the match.

Djokovic with his vast riches of experience, proper temperament, and sporting spirit that has earned him a legendary status in the annals of the sport might have an advantage while playing the youngster, despite it being the latter’s home.

Norrie would try to pull off a major upset en route to a first grand slam final for the youngster, but, getting one over Djokovic is easier said than done, and the British southpaw will be wary of his opponent who has accomplished so much in the game.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.