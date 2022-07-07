Wimbledon 2022: Rafael Nadal Wins Five Set Battle to Set Up Semis Clash Against Nick Kyrgios

Rafael Nadal advanced to the Wimbledon semifinals after winning a fifth-set tiebreaker against Taylor Fritz of the United States.

Nadal beat the 11th-seeded American 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-4) on Centre Court.

The victory keeps alive Nadal’s chances for a calendar-year Grand Slam. The 36-year-old Spaniard will next play Nick Kyrgios for a place in Sunday’s final.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion had left the court with a trainer for a medical timeout in the second set but returned and played on.

The second-seeded Nadal improved to 8-0 in quarterfinal matches at the All England Club.

Rod Laver in 1969 was the last man to win all four major tournaments in the same calendar year.

Rafael Nadal said it’s not a sure thing that he’ll be healthy enough to play Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon semifinals.

Nadal had abdominal pain and needed a medical timeout in the second set of his five-set victory over Taylor Fritz.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion said he would have “some more tests” on Thursday. He said he’s been experiencing pain for almost a week and that it intensified during the match.

When asked in his post-match news conference about his chances of playing Friday against Kyrgios, Nadal responded: “I don’t know. Honestly, I can’t give you a clear answer.”

The two-time Wimbledon champion beat Fritz 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-4) on Centre Court.

Nadal was given anti-inflammatories during his medical timeout off the court. He said the trainer “just tried to relax a little bit the muscle there. But it’s difficult. Nothing can be fixed when you have a thing like this. That’s it.”

The Spaniard had battled through foot pain to win his 14th French Open title in June.

