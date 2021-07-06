Wimbledon: Check Out This Throwback Video Featuring Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli

Wimbledon 2021 has started on June 28, Monday. The world’s prestigious and oldest tennis tournament also known as The Championships, Wimbledon, one of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments, takes place at the All England Croquet and Lawn Tennis Club in London. It is the only major tournament that is played on grass, which is a traditional tennis playing surface and is held in June-July month each year. Due to the pandemic, only 50 per cent of fans will be allowed to attend initially but its two biggest courts will host maximum capacity crowd for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals.

Despite the covid measures in place, it will be missing Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s presence at the court. Ahead of the beginning of the competition, the official Facebook page of Wimbledon shared a video from the 2015 Wimbledon semi-finals, featuring Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. A hardcore fan of Swiss marvel Roger Federer, Tendulkar has graced the court multiple times accompanied by his wife Anjali Tendulkar. Another Indian celebrity couple spotted at the 2015 semi-finals was Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Both were seated side by side during Men’s semi-finals at the Centre court.

A video was shared on June 27 with a caption that read, “Wimbledon court is no stranger to these superstars." As expected, the clip won hearts among audiences and racked up more than 7 million views.

A number of hotshot names were in attendance at the iconic 2015 semi-finals where the World No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeated Richard Gasquet and Swiss legend Roger Federer defeated Andy Murray. However, Djokovic became the champion after beating Federer in the final. Other big names who attended the event were Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who sat to the left of Tendulkar.

