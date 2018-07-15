English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Wimbledon: Czech Duo Krejcikova and Siniakova Win Doubles Title
Czech duo Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova won the Wimbledon women's doubles final on Saturday -- five years after they won the junior title together -- and dedicated the victory to their late compatriot Jana Novotna
Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) and Katerina Siniakova (CZE) pose with their trophies after winning their doubles final. (Reuters)
London: Czech duo Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova won the Wimbledon women's doubles final on Saturday -- five years after they won the junior title together -- and dedicated the victory to their late compatriot Jana Novotna.
They beat American Nicole Melichar and Czech Kveta Peschke 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 to add the Wimbledon title to the French Open crown they won last month.
Krejcikova said the triumph was a fitting way to mark the 20-year anniversary of the Wimbledon singles title won by Novotna who died last year.
"She really deserves for us to think about her in really good spirit, in really good way," she said.
"I think it's really good that it was mentioned that she won title here 20 years ago. It was her biggest title. She really wanted to win it, as I know from the stories she told me.
"Right here, like 20 years after her winning Grand Slam. Only doubles, but still it's perfect. I think she would be really proud too."
The only blemish on an otherwise great afternoon was that they did not get to play the title match on Centre Court because of delays caused by the over-running men's singles semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.
The last pair to win the Wimbledon women's doubles title on the back of the French were Kim Clijsters and Ai Sugiyama 15 years ago.
Also Watch
They beat American Nicole Melichar and Czech Kveta Peschke 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 to add the Wimbledon title to the French Open crown they won last month.
Krejcikova said the triumph was a fitting way to mark the 20-year anniversary of the Wimbledon singles title won by Novotna who died last year.
"She really deserves for us to think about her in really good spirit, in really good way," she said.
"I think it's really good that it was mentioned that she won title here 20 years ago. It was her biggest title. She really wanted to win it, as I know from the stories she told me.
"Right here, like 20 years after her winning Grand Slam. Only doubles, but still it's perfect. I think she would be really proud too."
The only blemish on an otherwise great afternoon was that they did not get to play the title match on Centre Court because of delays caused by the over-running men's singles semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.
The last pair to win the Wimbledon women's doubles title on the back of the French were Kim Clijsters and Ai Sugiyama 15 years ago.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018 Final: Google Doodle Honours Finalists France and Croatia
- Joe Root Urges England to Remain 'Ruthless' Against India
- Amitabh Bachchan's Silence Over His Dramatic Drop in Twitter Followers Has Gotten Us Worried
- The Tippling Point | A Shipwreck, an Island and Whiskey Galore
- Manny Pacquiao Beats Lucas Matthysse to Win Back WBA Welterweight Title