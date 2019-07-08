English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Divij Sharan-Marcelo Demoliner Ousted from Wimbledon
The Indian challenge came to an end at Wimbledon as Divij Sharan, along with his partner Marcelo Demoliner, crashed out of the men's doubles at the pre-quarterfinal stage.
Divij Sharan lost his men's doubled match to crash out in the pre-quarter stage (Photo Credit: Twitter/Divij Sharan)
London: Divij Sharan and Marcelo Demoliner fought their hearts out in a gruelling battle before losing to top seeds Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo in the men's doubles pre-quarterfinals, here Monday.
Unseeded Sharan and his Brazilian partner pushed the top side of the world before losing 5-7 7-6(8) 6-7(8) 3-6 after three hours and 18 minutes.
Sharan was the last Indian standing in the Wimbledon championships.
Sharan was a quarterfinalist in the doubles event here last year.
