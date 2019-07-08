Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Divij Sharan-Marcelo Demoliner Ousted from Wimbledon

The Indian challenge came to an end at Wimbledon as Divij Sharan, along with his partner Marcelo Demoliner, crashed out of the men's doubles at the pre-quarterfinal stage.

PTI

Updated:July 8, 2019, 10:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Divij Sharan-Marcelo Demoliner Ousted from Wimbledon
Divij Sharan lost his men's doubled match to crash out in the pre-quarter stage (Photo Credit: Twitter/Divij Sharan)
Loading...

London: Divij Sharan and Marcelo Demoliner fought their hearts out in a gruelling battle before losing to top seeds Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo in the men's doubles pre-quarterfinals, here Monday.

Unseeded Sharan and his Brazilian partner pushed the top side of the world before losing 5-7 7-6(8) 6-7(8) 3-6 after three hours and 18 minutes.

Sharan was the last Indian standing in the Wimbledon championships.

Sharan was a quarterfinalist in the doubles event here last year.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram