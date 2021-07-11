Wimbledon 2021 Men's Singles Final Live Score: Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini

Hello everyone! And a very warm welcome to our live coverage from the final day of the Wimbledon 2021. Today we have two finales - the men's singles and the mixed doubles. In the first match of the day, Novak Djokovic is eyeing to draw level with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the list of most Gran Slam singles titles having won 19 so far. He will face first-time finalist Italian Matteo Berrettini. In the second match of the day, Joe Salisbury and Harriet Dart will face Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk in the mixed doubles finale.

Well, Matteo Berrettini has some strapping on his left thight. Hope it's not something serious.

In walk the two finalists and a defeaning applause follows. A 19-time Grand Slam winner against a first-time major finalist. This is going to be interesting. Matteo Berrettini raises his hand to acknoledge the crowd.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge takes off her face mask as she sits in the Royal Box to watch the men's singles final between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Italy's Matteo Berrettini n the gentlemen's final at centre court.

Djokovic vs Berrettini: These two have met twice before and both the times it was the Serb who emerged victorious

🎾Djokovic 1-0 Berrettini: Well, a nervy start from both the finalists. Djokovic double-faulting, Berrettini failing to take advantage of soft serves from Djokovic. But It;'s the Serb who gets the lead after what seemingly is an evenly contested first point.

Djokovic 1-1 Berrettini🎾: Well, Berrettini draws level on his serve - typical from the Italian - a big first serve and then a powerful wide forehand.

🎾 Djokovic 2-1 Berrettini: The Serb has regained the 1-point advantage with an ace followed by a service winner.

Djokovic 3-1 Berrettini🎾: Berrettini draws level with an ace at 30-all but then follows that with a fault resutling in a second soft serve. Djokovic then engages him in a rally, forcing him wide and the Italian sends one wide to give Djokovic lead at 40-30. Another equaliser before Djokovic with his legendary backhand makes it 3-1. Berrettini has been broken.

🎾Djokovic 4-1 Berrettini: Djokovic has absolutely bossed this game. Hasn't given Brrettini any wriggling room. The commentator suggests the Italian's mind is wandering. If true, time he focuses back on the court. 15-0, 30-0, 40-0 and game.

Djokovic 4-2 Berrettini🎾: The Italian holds. He's drawing Djokovic forward but the Serb is just stunning - he skips, slides and manages to lob the ball back into play. But importanyly for Berrettini, he has taken a point. He needs to maintain the consistency.

🎾Djokovic 5-2 Berrettini: Well, this is turning out to be a rather one-sided affair so far. Djokovic, playing in his 30th Grand Slam final, is untouchable when serving. Berrettini is committing more errors than he should.

Novak Djokovic is getting into his stride as Centre Court looks on...

Only Federer, with 31, has appeared in more championship matches at the majors but the fading Swiss star is more than five years older.

The 34-year-old is in his seventh Wimbledon final and 30th at the Slams.

Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini Final Live Score Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic admits “it will mean everything” to capture a sixth Wimbledon title and record-equalling 20th Grand Slam on Sunday but he will have to overcome Matteo Berrettini, the Italian slugger with the build of a heavyweight boxer. Djokovic will move level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on career majors with victory and also go three-quarters of the way to the first calendar Slam in more than half a century.

“It would mean everything. That’s why I’m here. That’s why I’m playing,” said Djokovic who has already captured a ninth Australian Open and second French Open in 2021.

The victory in Paris made him just the third man to win all four majors more than once.

“I imagined myself being in a position to fight for another Grand Slam trophy prior to coming to London.

“I put myself in a very good position. Anything is possible in the finals. Obviously experience is on my side.”

Djokovic needed all that experience and famed iron will to see off Denis Shapovalov in the semi-finals where he saved 10 of 11 break points.

Shapovalov was so distraught at the failure of his all-out assault that had pushed Djokovic to the brink that he left Centre Court in tears. “There is no holding back once you step out on the court, particularly in the later stages of an event that I always dreamt of winning,” said Djokovic after a 20th successive grass court win.

‘It’s crazy’

“The dream keeps going. I am trying to take out the maximum of my own abilities every single match and see what happens. Giving up is never an option.” Djokovic can also win an 85th career title on Sunday while his on-court earnings break through the $150 million mark.

Berrettini, the 25-year-old world number nine, is the first Italian ever to make a singles final at Wimbledon. Victory will make him Italy’s first male Slam champion since Adriano Panatta at the 1976 French Open.

He has lost both his previous encounters with Djokovic, including the quarter-finals at Roland Garros last month. But he is on a run of 11-0 this season on grass having won the Queen’s Club event on the eve of Wimbledon. At the All England Club, he has blasted his way to the final on the back of a tournament-leading 101 aces.

Berrettini also boasts the second fastest serve so far, 223.7kmh in his first round win over Guido Pella of Argentina. Weighing in at 95kg — the same as a heavyweight boxer — Berrettini has also unleashed 254 winners so far to Djokovic’s 190.

However, his unforced error count is 167 compared to the Serb’s 126. The two men have only dropped serve five times each. Sunday’s final may not be a showreel of shot-making — rallies for both players are at an average of under four strokes.

Berrettini, meanwhile, has not served and volleyed once in his six matches. “It’s going to be a great atmosphere. My first final in Wimbledon, it’s just crazy to think about it,” said Berrettini.

A shock victory on Sunday could be the first part of a sporting double for Italy in London with the country’s football team taking on England in the Euro 2020 final. “Obviously for Italian people in general, but it’s going to be tough Sunday,” he said.

Berrettini is likely to have the majority of the 15,000 fans inside Centre Court behind him. Djokovic has become familiar with such scenarios.

“People also like to see someone win who is an underdog or is not maybe expected to win, is not the favourite to win,” admitted Djokovic.

“But hopefully people can also recognise also the importance of this match for me, the history that is on the line. I’m prepared for anything really that is going to happen in terms of the crowd support on Sunday.”

Seven-time major champion John McEnroe believes the Italian’s only hope is all-out assault. “Berrettini has a puncher’s chance,” the American told the BBC.

“He has a huge serve and a huge forehand, but it is about whether he can execute and take it to Djokovic enough. If he can get Djokovic on his heels often enough then it could be competitive.”

