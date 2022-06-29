Wimbledon: Home Favourite Emma Raducanu Overpowered by Caroline Garcia

Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon hopes were crushed on Centre Court by France’s Caroline Garcia as the golden girl of British sport suffered a 6-3 6-3 second-round loss on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old Raducanu is the reigning U.S. Open champion but she ran into a player on a roll. The 28-year-old Frenchwoman won her seventh consecutive match.

Garcia won the Bad Homburg title in Germany last week for her first title in three years.

The 10th-seeded Raducanu reached the fourth round last year at the All England Club as a wild-card entry at the age of 18.

Garcia, a former top-10 player, dominated the opening set with her aggressive hitting unsettling the 10th-seeded Raducanu.

She continued blazing away in the second set as Raducanu, despite overwhelming support, fell away.

Garcia broke serve at 3-3 and held for a 5-3 lead before clinching victory in the next game with a backhand pass, her 25th winner of the match.

“Emma is a huge player and in her home tournament and she proved she can do very well on the big stage,” said Garcia.

“I really enjoyed playing on Centre Court, it was my first time and very special.”

Raducanu has struggled with a string of minor injuries since her sensational win at Flushing Meadows last year.

She has also come under scrutiny over her failure to settle on a long-term coach.

