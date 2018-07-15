Wimbledon, Men's Singles Final, Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson Highlights - As It Happened

"For the first time in my life, I have someone screaming daddy, daddy!"— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2018
A 13th Grand Slam title for @DjokerNole, but this one will hold a special place in his heart 👪#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/sQRClwWT0i
The 31-year-old former world number one won the last of his 12 majors at the 2016 French Open when he completed the career Grand Slam.
Djokovic: “It feels amazing because for the first time in my life I have someone screaming ‘daddy, daddy’ and it’s a little boy right there. He’s under five years old, so he couldn’t watch the matches live but we hoped if I lifted the trophy he could be there. I’m very emotional and happy for my wife and my whole team. He was by far the best sparring partner I had in the last couple of weeks. But I would just like to congratulate Kevin. He has had quite a few hours in quarter-finals and semi-finals. In his first Wimbledon final he didn’t play well in the first two sets, but he was a better player in the third set and I was happy to come through. I owe a great thanks to my team. The last couple of years haven’t been easy. I had surgery and was absent from the tour for six months. This was my first grand slam final after a couple of years. There was no better place to make my comeback. This is a sacred place for tennis. I always dreamed of holding this trophy when I was a young boy. The grass tasted really good. I had a double portion this year.”
Reacquainting with an old friend… 🏆#Wimbledon #TakeOnHistory pic.twitter.com/2xMVX5X951— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2018
Djokovic fights back to make it 5-5 but Anderson is getting into the groove now and playing like a player with nothing to loose. Djokovic also double-faults twice to give a break point to Anderson. Then Djokovic comes up to the net to make it deuce but another double-fault gives Anderson another opportunity before Djokovic fights back again to hold on. We are level at 5-5
Within his grasp...@DjokerNole is just one set away from a fourth #Wimbledon title after winning the second 6-2 pic.twitter.com/KijbxTiElG— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2018
Anderson finally turns up for the final but Djokovic still manages to take the set. A beautiful double-handed forehand down the lines helps Anderson level things at 30-30, fighting from 30-0 down. Djokovic's forehand goes wide and Anderson has a break point. But then Djokovic fights back and gets set point with strong backhand down the line before Anderson's poor return seals the set. Djokovic leads 6-2, 6-2
However, on Saturday, Djokovic was the big-hitting, chest-pumping star of old as he defeated old rival Rafael Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (11/9), 3-6, 10-8 in an epic semi-final to book a Sunday title showdown with Kevin Anderson.
"Yes, there were moments of doubt, of frustration, disappointment, where you're questioning whether you want to keep it going," said Djokovic back in a Slam final for the first time since finishing runner-up at the 2016 US Open. It was at Wimbledon last year where his troubles started. An elbow injury forced a retirement in his quarter-final and he sat out the rest of 2017.
He was then knocked out of the Australian Open in the last 16 in January by Hyeon Chung, then ranked at 58.
Taro Daniel, the 109-ranked Japanese player, stunned in him in Indian Wells before Benoit Paire, at 47 in the rankings, knocked him out in Miami.
In what was becoming a familiar tale, Martin Klizan, at 140, ousted him in Barcelona before there were signs of life with a run to the final at Queen's Club on the eve of Wimbledon.
"I managed to overcome challenges and obstacles, get myself to the final of a Slam," added Djokovic.
"Obviously if you told me that six months ago, I would take it right away.
"But did I truly believe that I can get back on the level? Yes, I mean, it's hard for me to play tennis and not believe that I can be the best in what I do."
At Wimbledon this year, he has battled unruly crowds, claiming elements of Centre Court were "unfair" to him in his win over home hope Kyle Edmund, and bizarre scheduling.
Seeded at a lowly 12, he suffered the indignity of being exiled to Court Two for his second round. He will take a 5-1 career record over 32-year-old Anderson into Sunday's final.
His only loss was in 2008, while he has twice defeated the big-serving South African in two of his trophy-winning campaigns at Wimbledon in 2011 and 2015.
Anderson is the first South African man since Brian Norton in 1921 to reach the Wimbledon final.
He is also just the third African to reach this stage after Norton and Jaroslav Drobny who represented Egypt when he made the championship match in 1952 and 1954.
"I really hope that it's a source of inspiration for kids," said Anderson after his 6-hour 36-minute epic semi-final win over John Isner, the second longest singles match ever played at a Grand Slam.
The 2017 US Open runner-up had knocked out eight-time champion Roger Federer in the quarter-finals, also in five sets, saving a match point along the way.
The Florida-based Johannesburg-born player has spent 21 hours on court getting to the final.
Sunday's final may not be easy on the eye, however, with Anderson having fired 172 aces so far while boasting the fourth fastest serve at 140mph (225.3 km/h).
"I don't know if I'll be the clear favourite in that one. I think we're quite even," insisted Djokovic.
"He's definitely playing the tennis of his life. He's coming off from two epic marathon five-set wins. I don't think he has much to lose.
"He's going to come out with big serves and big tennis. Hopefully I'll be able to weather the storm."
-
14 Jul, 2018 | India in England ENG vs IND 322/750.0 overs 236/1050.0 oversEngland beat India by 86 runs
-
13 Jul, 2018 | Pakistan in Zimbabwe PAK vs ZIM 308/750.0 overs 107/1035.0 oversPakistan beat Zimbabwe by 201 runs
-
12 - 15 Jul, 2018 | Bangladesh in West Indies WI vs BAN 354/10112.0 overs 149/1046.1 oversWest Indies beat Bangladesh by 166 runs
-
12 Jul, 2018 | India in England ENG vs IND 268/1049.5 overs 269/240.1 oversIndia beat England by 8 wickets
-
12 - 14 Jul, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka SL vs SA 287/1078.4 overs 126/1054.3 oversSri Lanka beat South Africa by 278 runs