Wimbledon: Mike Bryan Wins 17th Slam Doubles Title

Mike Bryan won a 17th Grand Slam men's doubles title on Saturday when he teamed with US compatriot Jack Sock to beat Raven Klaasen of South Africa and New Zealand's Michael Venus 6-3, 6-7 (7/9), 6-3, 5-7, 7-5 in the Wimbledon final.At 40 years and 76 days, Bryan is the oldest man in the Open Era to win the Wimbledon title.He also won the doubles title in 2006, 2011 and 2013 alongside brother Bob who was sidelined from this year's tournament with a hip injury.Venus was the first New Zealander to reach a Wimbledon final of any kind since Chris Lewis played in the men's singles final in 1983.Klaasen, meanwhile, was bidding to become the first South African player to win a Grand Slam men's doubles title since Wesley Moodie won Wimbledon in 2005 alongside Stephen Huss.Meanwhile, Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova become the first team ever to win the girls and women's doubles after beating Nicole Melichar and Kveta Peschke 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 in the final.