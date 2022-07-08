Wimbledon: Nick Kyrgios Tells Rafael Nadal - 'Hope Your Recovery Goes Well'

Nick Kyrgios has told Rafael Nadal that he hopes the Spaniard’s “recovery goes well” after the 22-time Grand Slam title winner was forced to withdraw from their Wimbledon semi-final.

The pair were scheduled to renew their sometimes fractious rivalry at the All England Club on Friday with a place in the final at stake.

However, Nadal pulled out of the match on Thursday after failing to recover from an abdominal tear.

“Different players, different personalities. @rafaelnadal I hope your recovery goes well and we all hope to see you healthy soon — till next time,” Kyrgios wrote on Instagram.

Good, bad and ugly from Kyrgios

Nadal won the Australian and French Opens back-to-back this year for the first time in his career and was bidding to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to complete the calendar-year slam.

“Unfortunately, I have to pull out from the tournament,” the dejected Spaniard told reporters at a hastily arranged news conference, less than 24 hours before his semi-final.

“As everybody saw yesterday (in the quarter-final), I have been suffering with abdominal pain. I knew something was not okay there. Yeah, that’s confirmed. I have a tear in the muscle in the abdomen.

“I was thinking during the whole day about the decision to make.”

With the Spaniard’s withdrawal, unseeded 27-year-old Kyrgios became the first Australian to reach the men’s singles final at the All England Club since Mark Philippoussis in 2003.

The Australian has shown his good, bad and ugly sides during the tournament and been fined a total of $14,000 for two offences — spitting towards a fan after his first-round win and swearing in a fiery third-round clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Kyrgios will take on either top seed Novak Djokovic, who is bidding for a fourth straight and seventh overall title on the manicured lawns of Wimbledon, or local hope Cameron Norrie in Sunday’s final. Their semi-final is scheduled for Friday.

