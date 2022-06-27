Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic Needs 4 Sets, Alison Riske and Ons Jabeur into Second Round

Defending champion Novak Djokovic overcame a scare to notch up his 80th Wimbledon win on Monday with a four-set victory over Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea.

Six-time champion Djokovic triumphed 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 under the Centre Court roof.

But the top seed was made to work after falling a break down in the opening two sets against his 81st-ranked opponent — losing the second of those.

The quest for title number seven is off to a successful start for @DjokerNole#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/CC92zySTbX — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 27, 2022

Djokovic becomes the first player, man or woman, to record 80 singles wins at all four Grand Slam tournaments.

“Now we have got to 80, let’s get to 100,” said Djokovic, a 20-time Grand Slam title winner.

“I didn’t play any lead-up tournaments before Wimbledon so you always feel less comfortable.

“Kwon stays close to the lines, hits clean forehands and backhands so I had to find a way to go through him.

“That meant figuring out tactically how to get control of the points.”

Djokovic will face either Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis or Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak for a place in the last 32.

Norrie beats Andujar

Ninth seed Cameron Norrie made light work of Spain’s Pablo Andujar to give Britain its first win at this year’s Wimbledon, easing through 6-0 7-6(3) 6-3 on Monday.

With the home spotlight very much on Centre Court where fellow Britons Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray were in action later, Norrie opened proceedings on Court Two.

Left-hander Norrie, the highest-ranked home player in the men’s draw, dominated the opening set against the 36-year-old who looked uncomfortable on the grass.

Win sealed in style ✨@cam_norrie impresses in his first round match, beating Andujar 6-0, 7-6(3), 6-3#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/hqetuEfKCT — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 27, 2022

Anjujar, who had suffered six first-round defeats in his eight previous Wimbledon appearances, broke serve early in the second set but Norrie recovered and moved two sets ahead when he comfortably took a tiebreak.

Norrie was gifted a break to love in the third game of the third set and moved to the brink of victory at 3-5 on the Anjujar serve but failed to convert three match points before heavy rain forced the players off court.

On the resumption, Norrie completed the job with a backhand pass to move into round two.

“That was not easy. I saw the dark clouds coming and someone shouted out ‘get it done before the rain’ – I was like ‘come on, I’m trying to get it done,” Norrie said.

“A lot of waiting around and it wasn’t the prettiest performance but I got it done in straight sets and I’ll take that and move on.”

Seventeen British players started out in the singles main draw, the most since 2001.

ALSO READ | Wimbledon: Britain’s Jodie Burrage Helps Distressed Ball Boy Before Early Exit

Jodie Burrage became the first of the home contingent to lose after going down 6-2 6-3 to Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko.

Riske and Jabeur Through

Earlier, Alison Riske became the first player to reach the second round. The 28th-seeded American beat Ylena In-Albon of Switzerland 6-2, 6-4 on Court 10.

Third-seeded Ons Jabeur advanced a short time later, completing her 6-1, 6-3 victory over Swedish qualifier Mirjam Bjorklund.

Jabeur reached the quarterfinals at the All England Club last year and won a grass-court title in Berlin heading into this year’s tournament.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.