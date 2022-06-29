Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic Sails Through, 3rd Seed Casper Ruud Knocked Out

Top seed Novak Djokovic once again looked every bit the dominant player who has won the last three Wimbledon titles as he defeated Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 in two hours on Centre Court on Wednesday to progress to the third round.

On Monday the 35-year-old, bidding for his fourth Wimbledon title in a row and his seventh overall, had looked scratchy during his opening win against Kwon Soon-woo but he was back close to lofty standards against the 79th-ranked Kokkinakis.

The Australian famously defeated Roger Federer in the second round of the Miami masters at 2018 but there were no signs of another upset during the contest on Centre Court as the 20-time major champion dictated terms from the start.

The Serb, who defeated Kokkinakis in straight sets during their only previous meeting seven years back at Roland Garros, broke his opponent’s delivery early in each of the three sets for a total of five break of serves during the contest.

Djokovic faced a lone break point on his own serve and closed out the victory in two hours on his second match point to set up a third-round meeting against either Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo or Serb compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic.

Humbert Ousts Ruud

Third seed and French Open runner-up Casper Ruud was knocked out of Wimbledon in the second round, going down in four sets to Ugo Humbert of France.

Ruud, bidding to become the first Norwegian player since 1962 to reach the last 32 at Wimbledon, lost 3-6, 6-2, 7-5, 6-4.

Ahead of the clash, the Frenchman had been forced to wait to face the third seed due to rain but as the umpire called the players to begin their knock-up, despite coming on court carrying a massive red bag, the 24-year-old sheepishly admitted: “I don’t have any rackets – sorry for that.”

Humbert’s embarrassment did not last long as somebody appeared within a couple of minutes clutching three rackets.

Humbert, ranked 112, had never won a match at the All England Club before this week. He will face Belgian David Goffin for a place in the last 16.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.