SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Wimbledon Organisers to Get Over 100 Million Euros From Insurance: Reports

Representative photo of Wimbledon logo (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Representative photo of Wimbledon logo (Photo Credit: Reuters)

The All England Club will get 100 million euros from insurance policy after they had to cancel the event due to coronavirus.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 9, 2020, 11:03 AM IST
Share this:

London: The 2020 edition of the Wimbledon had to be cancelled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, but The All England Club is set to pocket over £100 million due to the insertion of a virus-related clause in the insurance policy post the SARS outbreak.

According to the Times, Wimbledon chiefs are to see their insurance triggered by the cancellation with the clause that covers infectious diseases set to be worth as much as £100m. The club is said to be in the process of putting together a claim on those lines.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) while announcing the cancellation said that the Wimbledon will now be held from June 28 to July 11, 2021. It marked the first time since 1945 -- during the Second World War -- that the Championships won't take place in a tennis season and the first time it has been cancelled in the Open era.

"It is with great regret that the Main Board of the All England Club (AELTC) and the Committee of Management of The Championships have today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic. The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021," the AELTC said in its statement.

It also said that it has taken into account the impact of the cancellation on "those who rely on The Championships - including the players and the tennis community in Britain and around the world" and are developing plans to support those groups. "This also applies to our loyal staff, to whom we take our responsibility very seriously," said the AELTC.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    5,095

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,734

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    472

     

  • Total DEATHS

    166

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 09 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,099,679

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,518,773

    +813

  • Cured/Discharged

    330,589

     

  • Total DEATHS

    88,505

    +50
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres