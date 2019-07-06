Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Wimbledon 2019: Rafael Nadal's Draw Gets Tougher with Resurgent Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in Third Round

Rafael Nadal, who is seeded third at this year's Wimbledon, feels that he has got a tough draw ahead of his match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Reuters

Updated:July 6, 2019, 3:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Wimbledon 2019: Rafael Nadal's Draw Gets Tougher with Resurgent Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in Third Round
Rafael Nadal is not happy with the seeding rule at Wimbledon. (Photo Credit: Twitter/Nadal)
Loading...

London: After Rafa Nadal won a thrilling four-set encounter with Nick Kyrgios, the Spaniard repeated his lament that he had got a tough draw at the All England Club, ahead of his third-round clash against Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Saturday.

Although Nadal is ranked second in the world, his absence from numerous grasscourt tournaments ultimately gave him the third seeding at Wimbledon, prompting him to complain before the tournament got underway.

"It's true that I have been (handed) a tough draw, a tough opponent for a second round," Nadal said after his victory over Kyrgios. "You want to face less in a second round like this, especially here.

"Now I have another tough opponent in Tsonga. Every match is tough, my draw is (a) tough one."

While Nadal had to dig deep against Kyrgios, Tsonga has yet to drop a set.

The 34-year-old said he had been shown a lack of respect after his first-round opponent Bernard Tomic was fined for playing below standards in a match that lasted only 58 minutes - the shortest Wimbledon men's match for 15 years.

"In the third set he played and it was tight," Tsonga said. "And I played well to win this set. So I don't know."

Tsonga's frustration at his victory being questioned stems from his own struggles to claw his way back up the rankings after falling out of the top 100.

He played only 12 matches in 2018, missing three Grand Slams with a knee injury, which led to his singles ranking plummeting from 15 to 262.

A title win in Montpellier in February helped him to recover some measure of consistency and move up to 72nd, 70 places below Nadal.

Tsonga has an uncanny ability to get results against top players and he has beaten the Spaniard four times in his career, winning their last meeting in 2015.

The pair will have to wait for their Centre Court match-up though, after women's top seed Ash Barty plays British wildcard Harriet Dart.

Roger Federer is also in action on Centre Court later on Saturday when he takes on Frenchman Lucas Pouille.

American Serena Williams plays Germany's Julia Goerges on Court One while Czech sixth seed Petra Kvitova takes on Poland's Magda Linette on Court Two.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram