Wimbledon: Raonic Beats Novak to Seal Spot in Last 16

Former runner-up Milos Raonic returned to finish off Austrian qualifier Dennis Novak and book his place in the fourth round of Wimbledon on Saturday.

Reuters

Updated:July 7, 2018, 7:45 PM IST
A file photo of Milos Raonic. (Getty Images)
The Canadian had split the first two sets on Friday and was 6-5 ahead when play was suspended because of fading light.

When play resumed on a stifling Court 12, the 13th seed quickly polished off the third set and cruised through the fourth to claim a 7-6(5) 4-6 7-5 6-2 victory. It was fourth time in five years that Raonic had reached the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Raonic, who was runner-up to Andy Murray in 2016, will face American Mackenzie McDonald in the last 16 on Monday.

| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
