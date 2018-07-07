English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Wimbledon: Raonic Beats Novak to Seal Spot in Last 16
Former runner-up Milos Raonic returned to finish off Austrian qualifier Dennis Novak and book his place in the fourth round of Wimbledon on Saturday.
A file photo of Milos Raonic. (Getty Images)
Former runner-up Milos Raonic returned to finish off Austrian qualifier Dennis Novak and book his place in the fourth round of Wimbledon on Saturday.
The Canadian had split the first two sets on Friday and was 6-5 ahead when play was suspended because of fading light.
When play resumed on a stifling Court 12, the 13th seed quickly polished off the third set and cruised through the fourth to claim a 7-6(5) 4-6 7-5 6-2 victory. It was fourth time in five years that Raonic had reached the fourth round at Wimbledon.
Raonic, who was runner-up to Andy Murray in 2016, will face American Mackenzie McDonald in the last 16 on Monday.
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
MS Dhoni Turns 37
Friday 06 July , 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
Thursday 05 July , 2018
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
Friday 29 June , 2018
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
