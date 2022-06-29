Wimbledon: Second Seed Anett Kontaveit Knocked Out by World No. 97 Jule Niemeier

Second-seeded Estonian Anett Kontaveit tumbled out of Wimbledon in the second round on Wednesday, thumped 6-4 6-0 by big-serving German Jule Niemeier, who is making a mark on her first appearance at the Championships. In fact, it was Kontaveit’s first match on grass this year.

The 26-year-old Kontaveit could not counter the German’s huge ground strokes and looked progressively more downhearted as she failed to find her range on a sunny No.1 court.

Niemeier, 22, and ranked 97 in the world after injury problems disrupted her early progress, jumped and punched the air after Kontaveit put yet another shot into the net on match point.

The Estonian, who has not enjoyed the same success this season as she did at the end of 2021, produced 24 unforced errors in a match lasting under an hour.

Estonia’s Kontaveit has made the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam just once in 29 attempts.

Niemeier, on the other hand, is into the third round of a major for the first time, where she will tackle Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina or Lesia Tsurenko, another player from the war-torn nation.

“It’s amazing,” she told an appreciative lunchtime crowd. “It’s one of the greatest wins of my career so far.”

Niemeier said she was nervous before the match on a show court. “But I love to play on grass … it suits my game.”

No Hamrony in Doubles

Harmony Tan, who beat Serena Williams on Centre Court in the first round at Wimbledon, has withdrawn from the women’s doubles tournament with a thigh injury.

Tan and Tamara Korpatsch were scheduled to play 15th-seeded Nadiia Kichenok and Raluca Olaru in the first round. They have been replaced in the draw by Valentini Grammatikopoulou and Peangtarn Plipuech.

Tan is scheduled to play No. 32 Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round of the singles tournament on Thursday.

