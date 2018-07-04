English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Wimbledon: Serena Williams Surges Into Third Round
Serena Williams powered to her 16th successive win at Wimbledon as the seven-time champion routed Bulgarian qualifier Viktoriya Tomova 6-1, 6-4 on Wednesday.
Serena Williams. (Getty Image)
Serena Williams powered to her 16th successive win at Wimbledon as the seven-time champion routed Bulgarian qualifier Viktoriya Tomova 6-1, 6-4 on Wednesday.
Williams was in dominant mood on Centre Court, brushing aside Tomova in just 66 minutes with 24 winners and four aces to extend her streak of consecutive match wins at the All England Club.
"It was better than the first round. I'm happy I'm going in the right direction," Serena said.
"I'm getting there. I expect to get there, not only for Wimbledon but for the tournaments in the future."
The 36-year-old, whose winning run encompasses her Wimbledon titles in 2015 and 2016, missed the grass-court Grand Slam last year while she prepared to give birth to daughter Alexis Olympia in September.
But the 23-time major winner -- playing just her second major as a mother -- has quickly shaken off the rust in her 18th appearance at Wimbledon.
Serena, seeded 25th after her return from maternity leave, faces France's Kristina Mladenovic or Germany's Tatjana Maria for a place in the last 16.
If she wins Wimbledon, Williams would equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles.
Her last major title came at the 2017 Australian Open when she played while in the early stages of her pregnancy.
Also Watch
Williams was in dominant mood on Centre Court, brushing aside Tomova in just 66 minutes with 24 winners and four aces to extend her streak of consecutive match wins at the All England Club.
"It was better than the first round. I'm happy I'm going in the right direction," Serena said.
"I'm getting there. I expect to get there, not only for Wimbledon but for the tournaments in the future."
The 36-year-old, whose winning run encompasses her Wimbledon titles in 2015 and 2016, missed the grass-court Grand Slam last year while she prepared to give birth to daughter Alexis Olympia in September.
But the 23-time major winner -- playing just her second major as a mother -- has quickly shaken off the rust in her 18th appearance at Wimbledon.
Serena, seeded 25th after her return from maternity leave, faces France's Kristina Mladenovic or Germany's Tatjana Maria for a place in the last 16.
If she wins Wimbledon, Williams would equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles.
Her last major title came at the 2017 Australian Open when she played while in the early stages of her pregnancy.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
-
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
Friday 29 June , 2018 Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mahindra Scorpio and Toyota Innova Get Stuck, Tata Hexa Rescues – Watch Video
- Sonali Bendre Diagnosed With Cancer: Actress Flooded With Support from Bollywood After Her Emotional Post
- Pakistan Knock Hosts Zimbabwe Out of T20I Series With Seven-wicket Win
- Asus ZenFone 5Z With Snapdragon 845 Launched in India, Starting Price of Rs 29,999
- Mysterious 'Anaconda Eggs' in Kashmir Cause Fear and Eggcitement