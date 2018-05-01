GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Wimbledon to Pay Out $46.6 Million at 2018 Championships

Reuters

Updated:May 1, 2018, 4:57 PM IST
A file photo of Wimbledon centre court. (Reuters)
London: Wimbledon on Tuesday announced it was hiking its total prize pot for the 2018 tennis championships to 34 million pounds ($46.57 million), up 7.6 percent from last year.

That pool includes prizes of 2.25 million pounds each for the men’s and women’s champions – an increase on the 2.2 million pounds they received in 2017.

The prize money eclipses the 55 million Australian dollars ($41.32 million) paid out at January's first grand slam of the year in Melbourne, but at current exchange rates is just shy of the 39.2 million Euros ($47.18 million) on offer at the French Open starting later this month.

The U.S. Open, the final grand slam of the tennis calendar starting in August, is yet to announce its prize money.

Wimbledon, the only grand slam event to be played on grass, will take place from July 2-15.

| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
