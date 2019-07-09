Wimbledon Witnesses First-ever Final Set 12-12 Tiebreak

London: Australian John Peers and Finn Henri Kontinen made a small slice of Wimbledon history when they won the first match decided by a tiebreak at 12-12 in the deciding set on Tuesday.

The men's doubles eighth seeds beat 12th-seeded American Rajeev Ram and Britain's Joe Salisbury 7-6(2) 6-4 3-6 4-6 13-12(2) in a third-round match lasting four hours 29 minutes.

The third-round match was suspended due to bad light on Monday and resumed Tuesday on the 1,750-seater Court 12 show court.

Wimbledon abandoned the tradition of playing deciding sets to their natural two-clear games conclusion after last year's tournament in which Kevin Anderson and John Isner played the longest men's singles semi-final ever at the tournament.

Kevin Anderson defeated John Isner in the men's semi-finals in the second-longest match ever at the Slams, at six hours and 36 minutes.

The final set, which alone lasted for two hours and 50 minutes, was only decided at 26-24.

The second semi-final, in which Novak Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal 10-8 in the final set, took five hours and 15 minutes.