Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Wimbledon Witnesses First-ever Final Set 12-12 Tiebreak

The Men's doubles match between John Peers-Finn Henri Kontinen and Rajeev Ram-Joe Salisbury became the first match at Wimbledon history to be decided by the new 12-12 tiebreak rule.

Agencies

Updated:July 9, 2019, 11:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Wimbledon Witnesses First-ever Final Set 12-12 Tiebreak
Representative photo of Wimbledon logo (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

London: Australian John Peers and Finn Henri Kontinen made a small slice of Wimbledon history when they won the first match decided by a tiebreak at 12-12 in the deciding set on Tuesday.

The men's doubles eighth seeds beat 12th-seeded American Rajeev Ram and Britain's Joe Salisbury 7-6(2) 6-4 3-6 4-6 13-12(2) in a third-round match lasting four hours 29 minutes.

The third-round match was suspended due to bad light on Monday and resumed Tuesday on the 1,750-seater Court 12 show court.

Wimbledon abandoned the tradition of playing deciding sets to their natural two-clear games conclusion after last year's tournament in which Kevin Anderson and John Isner played the longest men's singles semi-final ever at the tournament.

Kevin Anderson defeated John Isner in the men's semi-finals in the second-longest match ever at the Slams, at six hours and 36 minutes.

The final set, which alone lasted for two hours and 50 minutes, was only decided at 26-24.

The second semi-final, in which Novak Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal 10-8 in the final set, took five hours and 15 minutes.

 

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram