Wimbledon Witnesses First-ever Final Set 12-12 Tiebreak
The Men's doubles match between John Peers-Finn Henri Kontinen and Rajeev Ram-Joe Salisbury became the first match at Wimbledon history to be decided by the new 12-12 tiebreak rule.
Representative photo of Wimbledon logo (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Australian John Peers and Finn Henri Kontinen made a small slice of Wimbledon history when they won the first match decided by a tiebreak at 12-12 in the deciding set on Tuesday.
The men's doubles eighth seeds beat 12th-seeded American Rajeev Ram and Britain's Joe Salisbury 7-6(2) 6-4 3-6 4-6 13-12(2) in a third-round match lasting four hours 29 minutes.
The third-round match was suspended due to bad light on Monday and resumed Tuesday on the 1,750-seater Court 12 show court.
Wimbledon abandoned the tradition of playing deciding sets to their natural two-clear games conclusion after last year's tournament in which Kevin Anderson and John Isner played the longest men's singles semi-final ever at the tournament.
Kevin Anderson defeated John Isner in the men's semi-finals in the second-longest match ever at the Slams, at six hours and 36 minutes.
The final set, which alone lasted for two hours and 50 minutes, was only decided at 26-24.
The second semi-final, in which Novak Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal 10-8 in the final set, took five hours and 15 minutes.
