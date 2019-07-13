Serena Williams vs Simona Halep Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Wimbledon Women's Singles Final

After a hectic schedule of two weeks, Wimbledon 2019 is finally coming to an end with Women’s Singles Final on Saturday and Men’s Single Final on Sunday. The Grand Slam tournament is taking place at the All England Club in Wimbledon, London. Once again, Serena Williams and Roger Federer have made it to Wimbledon Women’s Singles final and Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final, respectively, against their rivals Simona Halep and Novak Djokovic.

The Wimbledon 2019 Women’s Single Final will take place on Saturday at the Centre Court at the All England Club in Wimbledon, London. It will have Serena Williams and Simona Halep competing against each other to win the Grand Slam.

When to watch Wimbledon 2019 Women’s Singles Final Serena Williams vs Simona Halep?

The Wimbledon 2019 Women’s Single Final will be played between Serena Williams and Simona Halep. The 11th seed at Wimbledon 2019, Serena Williams is searching for her 24th career Grand Slam singles title. TheWomen’s singles final between Serena and Simona will begin at 9am EST (6.30pm IST).

Where to watch Wimbledon 2019 Women’s Singles Final between Serena Williams and Simona Halep?

The Wimbledon 2019 Women’s Singles final will see Serena Williams taking on seventh-seeded Simona Halep. The 2018 French Open winner, Halep, will eye at taking home a major title. For viewers in India, the Wimbledon 2019 Final match between Serena and Simona can be viewed on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Hotstar will also provide live streaming of Serena Williams vs Simona Halep Wimbledon 2019 Ladies Final match.

For viewers in the US, the Wimbledon 2019 Women’s Single Final will be aired on ESPN and ESPN2. For viewers in the UK, the BBC will broadcast the Wimbledon Women’s Finals Serena Williams vs Simona Halep on BBC1, BBC2 and BBC Red Button.

Wimbledon 2019 Women’s Singles Semi-finals win:

In the Wimbledon 2019 semi-final, held on July 11, while Simona Halep defeated Elina Svitolina in a disappointingly one-sided 6-1, 6-3 win; Serena Williams made it to the final with a terrific win against Czech player Barbora Strycova with a 6-1, 6-2 win.