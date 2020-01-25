Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Win Doesn't Teach Anything in Sports, Defeat Shows Real Picture: Vijender Singh

Vijender Singh, who won bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, said that sportspersons learn more from defeats than from wins.

IANS

Updated:January 25, 2020, 1:10 PM IST
Win Doesn't Teach Anything in Sports, Defeat Shows Real Picture: Vijender Singh
File photo of Vijender Singh. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

New Delhi: Olympic medalist boxer Vijender Singh believes that in sports, it's always important to try and the greatest lesson that an athlete learns is from defeats and not from wins.

"I strongly believe that in sports, winning and losing are secondary, what's important is that you try. In fact, winning doesn't teach you anything. When you lose is when you see the real picture," Vijender said at the two-day Youth Activation Workshop by the youth leaders of Special Olympics Bharat which began at the PHD Chamber on Friday.

The workshop is being held to celebrate the partnership shared by Special Olympics Bharat, Lions Clubs International through the Aruna Abhey Oswal Trust.

"The special athletes are an inspiration for all of us. I am sure this is just the start for Special Olympics Bharat. I look forward to continue being a part of this great initiative," Singh added.

Air Marshal Denzil Keelor, Founder Trustee of Special Olympics Bharat said, "What we are celebrating here is a very important initiative. We have the Special Olympics Youth Leaders of SO Bharat and the Leos of the Lions Club coming together here today to hone their leadership skills. Their incubation in the program, promises to significantly add to our plans for the formation of a unified generation of tomorrow."

Aruna Oswal, International Director of Lions Clubs International and Founder of the Aruna Abhey Oswal Trust said, "The Aruna Abhey Oswal Trust aims at nurturing lives. We stand by special athletes through the 'Mission: Inclusion' national platform."

"We support the efforts of empowering these athletes to become confident and dignified members of our community. The inclusive sports program, Unified Sports, must be encouraged for cultivating sensitivity, acceptance, unity and bravery among our youth," she added.

