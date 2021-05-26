Win Over Chelsea Will Be Vindication for Manchester City: Mark Seagraves Previews UEFA Champions League Final

In an all-English clash, Manchester City take on Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League final at the Estadio do Dragao in Lisbon on Saturday.

Manchester City are in the final for the first time, while Chelsea are playing their third title-round match, having lifted the trophy once, in 2012.

UEFA announced that a maximum of 16,500 spectators will be allowed to attend the Champions League final.

There have been only two previous occasions when both finalists were from the Premier League, in 2007-08 as Manchester United defeated Chelsea, and in 2018-19 when Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur. In the other European final this season Manchester United take on Villarreal.

Ahead of the summit clash of Europe’s top continental league, former Manchester City and Liverpool player and TV Pundit, Mark Seagraves spoke to News18.com in an exclusive chat.

EXCERPTS

Who wins? Or rather who has the better chance?

The Champions League, obviously, Manchester City are going to start as favourites. And obviously, they’ve won the Premier League. They’ve won the League Cup and Chelsea just been beaten in the FA Cup. Chelsea are not the best of runs in terms of their form guide. In the last five games, they’ve won two and lost three. But having said that, Man City’s form guide is they’ve won three and lost two. So both teams aren’t, you know, on the best of runs. But, you know, on the back end of winning the Premier League. And going into this game, I think if you look at the personnel from both squads are very, very good. Manchester City if they play to their maximum, and Chelsea play to their maximum I think Man City have got a little bit too much for them going forward. Defensive wise Manchester City seem to have got their act in gear as well. So yeah, I think Manchester City are the favourites but it’s not going to be easy.

Who will be the key players for either team in the clash?

Well, I mean, we obviously don’t know who’s going to be playing and, you know, the one thing we know about Pep Guardiola is that Is he does chop and change his teams. But if you’re looking at Man City players, the obvious ones are the likes of Kevin De Bruyne. With his goal-scoring abilities and also his assists; he’s probably more known for his assists and, and he’s one of these guys who likes the big stage, he’s going to be playing in Euros as well. He’s going from one big stage to another. And they want to just showcase their talent. So you’ve got the likes of him.

You’ve got the likes of Phil Folden, as well, who’s not necessarily burst onto the scene, but just recently Guardiola seems to have given him his head war. And he’s shown how good a player he is and how good a player he is going to be. He is a level-headed boy. And he’s got quality and he is with one of the best clubs with one of the best managers. So his future is very bright.

We always look up to all of these forward-thinking players, but I think Ruben Diaz also as being an outstanding player for Man City. They were very weak defensively and he seems to have made the backbone a lot stronger. And the players that are playing in and around him are starting to play well the likes of John Stones, Aymeric Laporte. They are the three key players for Manchester City.

The three key players I would pick out for Chelsea. The first one obviously is N’Golo Kante. Can see him as an integral part of the team he worked hard, he covers all the breaks from opposition players, it’s getting better with his passing range and his ability to drive forward with the ball. I’m also going to give a mention to Timo Werner, who came in with a big price tag and it didn’t really happen for him in terms of what he would like. He’s got six goals in the Premier League, 12 assists and he’s got four goals in the Champions League and two assistants. So that in itself in a first season, that’s probably okay. But, with the price tag that he’s brought and with the reputation that he’s got I think he’s one of these players who needed three or four chances to score a goal this season. That ratio has to be better than that, it has to be one in every two. If he wants to be one of the top players, if you’re looking at the likes of Robert Levandowski and Sergio Aguero, there are the ones with ratios one and two. And that’s what he wants to get to.

Also, the key one for me is Mason Mount. I think he’s had a very good season again, both under Frank Lampard and especially under Thomas Tuchel. He is a young boy but had got a level head on his shoulders, and he’s a quality player. I’m not saying he’s going to be a Phil Foden, but he’s a very, very good player and he’s very integral to Chelsea.

The only times Thomas Tuchel has beaten Pep Guardiola in his career is with Chelsea this season and that too twice back-to-back? What is he doing differently…

He’s got a better team, you know, for when he was in Germany. He was with Mainz and then he went to Borussia Dortmund. His teams weren’t great. I mean, Guardiola was at Bayern Munich. So obviously, the games to win ratio is not going to be great. Guardiola has won three, drawn two and lost two. So there’s not an awful lot in it. And the fact that he’s beaten Guardiola both times with Chelsea probably gives him in his mind the edge. Manchester City won’t want to be beaten by them three times in a season, and that will be the key for them. So yeah, there’s not an awful lot in it. Both managers have vastly experienced both domestically and in the European Champions League.

How will Chelsea take lessons from those games, given they barely secured Champions League again for next season?

There are a few teams as we looked at Liverpool just getting in there. In the last game, they (Chelsea) beat Man City 2-1, if you look at that game, in its context of the full 90 minutes, Manchester City should have been away and gone. You know, they should have been 2-1 up at halftime.

Aguero tried the panenka, which was unforgivable, that would have made it 2-0, it would have been a really hard thing for Chelsea to come back from that position. And then obviously, Chelsea got equalised and managed to get the winner. So they’ll find themselves on that. But they’ve been behind against the top team like Man City and were able to peg them back and go on and win. So that’s going to give them the competence. Obviously, Chelsea have won the Champions League before - I think it was 2012. But Man City haven’t; so, from an experience point of view, Chelsea, although none of these players have a replay, and at that time, will have the edge over Manchester City. But I just feel if you look at the over the course of the season, which hasn’t been a vintage season by any stretch. Man City have won the Premier League with 86 points. So it hasn’t been a great Premier League season for all the teams. And as you say, Chelsea have struggled domestically, but this is a huge game for Chelsea to show Roman Abramovich. If they win it (Champions League), it would make Abramovich look like he knew what he was doing. And I’m sure he did know what he was doing. But, you know, it was a big decision to sack Lampard, because at the end of the day, Lampard didn’t do that badly.

I just think Abramovich has seen that he might be able to take the club as far and as quickly as he wanted, to win in these things. So you know, that’s going to be vindicated. Also, he brought Tuchel for his experience but having said, Tuchel got beat in the final last year.

If it comes down to penalties? Will it favour the Citizen, given there is some uncertainty over Chelsea’s No.1..

If you look at the players, I mean, I can just rattle off five that will be quite comfortable take penalties; you’ve got De Bruyne, Folden, Aguero if he’s going to play, although he won’t do a panenka again. They’ve got Riyad Mahrez, who can score goals. I think it won’t be about anything other than attitude. When you’re in that situation, you got to have an experienced head on your shoulder and you got to be competent. Jorginho normally takes the penalties. But would you fancy Werner taking a penalty? You know, what we’ve discussed already about his ratio is probably one in three of scoring a goal with chances. So yeah, I mean, I would fancy Man City, but I’m sure both teams will have been practising them on a regular basis.

Will Pep make a sentimental pick and name Sergio Aguero for the game?

That’s an interesting question, not because if he does do that he doesn’t deserve to win the Champions League. He’s got to make a decision based on what’s best for the team and what’s best for him. You don’t have any sentiment, you shouldn’t have sentiment in football, especially in games like this. Whoever’s right for the job on that particular day, should put that person in the team. If it’s Aguero, who scored a couple of goals against Everton. I mean, he’s obviously firing again. But is he fit enough to do in 90 minutes, I’d much rather have him on the bench to be able to come on and maybe change something in the second half if need be. So I don’t think he’ll play even if everybody’s fit. But having said all of that, Guardiola is often not played with a centre forward at all. So I don’t know whether he’ll do the same thing again and leave Jejus and Aguero, or whether they’ll go with one of the strikers. But yeah, I don’t think he’ll do it on an emotional basis, or a sentimental basis, I just think it will be what are going to be best for the team and, and whoever’s looking sharper in training, you know, they’ll have been training for the last however many days and their manager looks at, you know, who looks as though he’s hungry, who’s sharp, and that might make a difference to the team.

But having said all of that, if I was a betting man, I couldn’t take a Manchester City team, because Guardiola changes chops and changes so many players on so many occasions. We’ve seen them play against Chelsea, and change the system and change that to a back three, which backfired on them. He did that also against Lyon in the Champions League, and it backfired on him. So I think what he needs to do is sit down, obviously, with the staff, and himself and say, right, these are the 11 players, that’s going out. This is why we’re doing it, bang, bang, bang and let them get on with it. Because at the end of the day, we’re talking about World Class players here. All he needs to do is tell them who’s going to play and let them go out and do this stuff.

What would it mean for Manchester City fans if they finally manage to win the Champions League?

I have played at Manchester City as well, that’s a huge club. Always been under the auspices of Manchester United until recent times, and it will be amazing. It’ll be a vindication of all the money that they have spent, and they have spent an awful lot of money, let’s not beat around that bush. That they have spent an awful lot of money, but it’ll be great. I’ll be grateful to the supporters who have been through thick and thin, you know, you’ve got to remember Manchester City haven’t always been the big driving force that they are now, you know, they’ve been in League Two, they’ve been in League One, and but the supporters have been absolutely amazing, right the way through the whole of that journey, and it would be fitting for the Manchester City supporters who have been seen playing in the League One and League Two and championship and then go on to win the Premier League and now win the Champions League. It will be the icing on the cake.

