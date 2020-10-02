Winless Falcons May Not Get Chance To Blow Lead At Green Bay

The next challenge for the winless Atlanta Falcons is imposing enough that it might not afford them an opportunity for another fourth-quarter collapse.

After blowing two-touchdown leads in the final period each of the last two weeks, the Falcons could have trouble getting ahead Monday night when they visit the unbeaten Green Bay Packers.

Green Bay (3-0) is the first team in NFL history to have at least 35 points and no turnovers in each of its first three games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Packers average 6.9 yards per play to lead the NFL.

The Packers have trailed in each of their games this season, which could offer Atlanta (0-3) reason for hope.

Then again, getting ahead hasnt been a problem for the Falcons. Staying in front has proved much more difficult.

Atlanta led the Dallas Cowboys 20-0 in the first quarter and 39-24 with 5 minutes remaining before falling 40-39 on a field goal as time expired, thanks in part to the Falcons inexplicable failure to recover a slow-rolling onside kick.

The Falcons followed that up by falling 30-26 to Chicago as the Bears scored 20 unanswered points in the final 6 1/2 minutes. The collapses brought back reminders of the Falcons blowing a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl after the 2016 season.

Theres anger, obviously, embattled Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. Theres frustration that goes along when you dont play well. For us losing two games that, in the regular season, is as tough as it gets. You get tested, but you also find out a lot and learn a lot from those Ls. And thats what I saw from our team.

LaFleur expects the Falcons recent misfortune will only add to their incentive.

Were going to have a very hungry Atlanta Falcon team coming in here that, no doubt about it, should be 2-1 right now, said LaFleur, a former quarterbacks coach on Quinn’s Atlanta staff. And theyre not, but thats life in this league. Every game comes down to just a couple of plays here and there that can really change the outcome.

QUINNS FUTURE

All eyes in Atlanta are on Quinn.

The sixth-year coach came into 2020 knowing he would likely need to guide the Falcons to the playoffs to keep his job after two straight 7-9 seasons.

Players have been vocal in their support of Quinn, but their opinions won’t matter if the losses keep piling up.

Look at what hes done here, defensive back Blidi Wreh-Wilson said. Hes always got our backs. Hes a really great coach. This is a tough spot for the team. A lot of things are being said. We just need to stay together.

UNCERTAINTY FOR RECEIVERS

Each team has a star receiver who didnt play last week due to injury. An ankle injury sidelined Green Bays Adams while Atlantas Julio Jones had a hamstring problem.

Both returned to practice this week. But each team now has another injury in its receiving corps. Atlanta’s Calvin Ridley (ankle) and Green Bay’s Allen Lazard (core) didn’t practice Wednesday.

PROTECTING THEIR PASSERS

Green Bay has started a different combination on the offensive line for each of its first three games due to injuries, yet the Packers have allowed only two sacks all year. The Packers have given up sacks on 1.9% of their dropbacks to rank second in the NFL behind Kansas City.

The Falcons have been sacked on 3.7% of their dropbacks, which is sixth-best in the league.

INJURY ISSUES ON DEFENSE

Atlanta safety Ricardo Allen (elbow) and cornerback A.J. Terrell (COVID-19) missed the Bears game. And now the Falcons have lost their most experienced cornerback, placing Darqueze Dennard (hamstring) on injured reserve.

Quinn is hoping cornerback Kendall Sheffield plays Monday after he missed the teams first three games with an ailing foot.

Green Bay could be missing linebacker Christian Kirksey, who left the Packers’ win over the Saints with a pectoral injury.

