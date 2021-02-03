Winnipeg Builds Early 2-goal Edge, Beats Calgary 3-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba: Nikolaj Ehlers’ first-period goal was the eventual game-winner and the Winnipeg Jets held on for a 3-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night in the second game of a three-game set.

Trevor Lewis and Derek Forbort also scored for Winnipeg, which lost to Calgary in a shootout a night earlier.

Matthew Tkachuk scored twice for Calgary.

Both clubs played their backup goalies. Winnipegs Laurent Brossoit stopped 29 of 31 shots for his second win of the season. Calgary’s David Rittich turned away 25 of 28 shots.

The teams meeet again Thursday, their third game in four days.

The Jets led by two goals after the first period for the second night in a row,. This time, they defended the lead, one night after squandering the edge.

NOTES: Gaudreau extended his point streak to nine games to open the season and is one assist away from 300 for his career. … Blake Wheeler moved into second all-time in franchise games played at 720, passing Toby Enstrom. Bryan Little (843) holds the record. … The Flames are home to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday and face the Jets again Feb. 9 at home.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports