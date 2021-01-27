News18 Logo

News18» News»Sports»Winnipeg Rallies From 2-goal Deficit, Beats Edmonton 6-4
1-MIN READ

Winnipeg Rallies From 2-goal Deficit, Beats Edmonton 6-4

Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and three assists and the Winnipeg Jets rallied from a twogoal deficit and beat the Edmonton Oilers 64 on Tuesday night.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba: Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and three assists and the Winnipeg Jets rallied from a two-goal deficit and beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-4 on Tuesday night.

Andrew Copp added two goals, including one into an empty net, and had two assists. Adam Lowry scored and set up two others for Winnipeg (5-2-0). Paul Stastny, with a goal and an assist, and Mathieu Perreault completed the scoring for the Jets, who got 22 saves from Connor Hellebuyck.

Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and an assist. Leon Draisaitl and Adam Larsson also scored for Edmonton (3-5-0). Mikko Koskinen made 27 saves, and Darnell Nurse added three assists.

Winnipeg head coach Paul Maurice was behind the bench for the 1,607th regular-season game of his NHL career, tying him with Al Arbour for fourth on the all-time list.

NOTES: The Oilers were playing the finale of a four-game road trip through Toronto and Winnipeg. … Winnipeg was playing its sixth game in nine nights.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Host Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday in first game of a two-game set.

Jets: Have three days off before resuming a seven-game homestand against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


