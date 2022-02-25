Winter Paralympics 2022: Russian Athletes Will Be Allowed to Compete at Beijing Games

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has said Russian athletes will be allowed to compete at the Winter Paralympics scheduled next month, despite their government’s breach of the Olympic Truce. A team of 71 Russian athletes will be competing at the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing from March 4, under the flag of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC).

The IPC are currently holding talks with officials from both Russia and Ukraine amid the ongoing crisis in the region. They also called on the nations to honour the Olympic Truce during the Games after Russia ordered a “special military operation” in Ukraine, effectively meaning an invasion.

As per a Daily Mail report, the IPC however, are resisting calls to ban the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) from the quad-annual Games, meaning some of Britain’s 25 athletes will compete against Russians for medals. It must be noted that Russian athletes are only able to compete under the ROC flag due to an ongoing ban over the country’s previous doping violations. As part of ongoing sanctions imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Russia cannot officially send any athlete to an international sporting event until December 2022.

The upcoming Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games will be held from March 4-13 and in a statement, the IPC said, “As a politically neutral organisation, the IPC’s focus remains on the upcoming Games rather than the ongoing situation. The Olympic Truce demonstrates the relevance of the Olympic and Paralympic Games to bring the world together in peaceful competition, providing hope for a better future.”

Despite the IPC’s neutral stand, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement authorising the “special military operation” in Ukraine. “The IOC strongly condemns the breach of the Olympic Truce by the Russian government,” said the IOC in a statement, as reported by Daily Mail. The committee also urged member states to observe the Olympic Truce, which the United Nations describes as the longest lasting peace accord in history.

The Olympic Truce dates back to 776 BC and was introduced to allow safe passage for athletes and spectators to and from the Games. The concept was renewed by the International Olympic Committee in 1992 and revived by the United Nations a year later, the BBC reported. As per the terms of the Truce, it is meant to be observed from seven days before the start of the Olympic Winter Games, from February 4, until seven days after the end of the Paralympic Winter Games, March 21.

