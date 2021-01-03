News18 Logo

Wirth Twins Lead Gonzaga To Easy Win Over Saint Mary's 69-37
1-MIN READ

Wirth Twins Lead Gonzaga To Easy Win Over Saint Mary's 69-37

Jenn Wirth scored 11 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for her fifthstraight doubledouble and No. 23 Gonzaga shut down Saint Mary's 6937 on Saturday.

SPOKANE, Wash.: Jenn Wirth scored 11 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for her fifth-straight double-double and No. 23 Gonzaga shut down Saint Mary’s 69-37 on Saturday.

LeeAnne Wirth added 10 points for the Bulldogs (8-2, 3-0 West Coast Conference), who won their seventh straight. Three other players had eight points apiece.

Taycee Wedin scored nine points to lead the Gaels (2-6, 0-2) and Finau Tonga grabbed eight rebounds.

Jill Townsend had six points, Jenn Wirth had four and LeeAnne Wirth two as the Bulldogs opened a 12-0 lead. The Gaels missed their first seven shots and had four turnovers.

Gonzaga led 30-16 at the half despite shooting 33% and then shot 57% (16 of 28) in the second half. The Bulldogs also went 13 of 14 from the foul line and had a 41-23 rebounding advantage with 15 offensive boards.

Saint Mary’s shot just 30% (14 of 45), going 2 of 13 from 3-point range.

Gonzaga is scheduled to play Pacific at home on Monday.

___

More AP womens basketball: https://apnews.com/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25


