Wirth Twins Lead No. 23 Gonzaga Women To Rout Of N Alabama
LAS VEGAS: Twins LeeAnne and Jenn Wirth combined for 28 points, on 13-of-18 shooting, and 22 rebounds to lead No. 23 Gonzaga to an 87-57 win over North Alabama on Monday for a two-game sweep in the Holiday Hoops Classic.
LeeAnne Wirth was 6 of 9 with 12 rebounds and four assists, and Jenn 7 of 9 with 10 boards, her second-straight double-double, and three assists. Jill Townsend also had 14 points for the Bulldogs (5-2) and Melody Kempton added 10.
Jaila Roberts scored 15 points for the Lions (1-7).
The Bulldogs took control early behind their senior twins. They combined for the first five points of a 13-0 run to build a 17-2 lead. LeeAnne Wirth converted her second three-point play of the quarter, scoring 10 in the frame as Gonzaga went up 24-12.
LeeAnne Wirth had 12 points and 10 rebounds at the half to lead Gonzaga to a 40-26 lead.
A 12-0 run early in the third quarter broke the game open. Gonzaga shot 58% in the second half and finished the game with a 56-20 rebounding advantage. The Bulldogs had 30 assists on 36 baskets.
Gonzaga’s next scheduled game is a West Coast Conference opener at Loyola Marymount next Monday.
