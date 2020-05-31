Wishes Pour in as Hardik Pandya and Fiance Natasha Stankovic Announce Pregnancy

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Sunday announced that he and his fiance, Serbian actress Natasha Stankovic, are expecting their first child.

Hardik made this announcement on popular social media platform Instagram, along with their pictures, which went viral instantly.

Hardik's Instagram post read: "Natasa and I had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes."







Earlier this year, Hardik had announced his engagement to Natasa via social media as well. On January 1, Hardik had himself shared an image of him proposing to Natasa on social media and had captioned it: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged."

The news of the India all-rounder Hardik's engagement to Natasa came as a huge surprise not just to his fans, but also to many members of the Indian team.

Indian men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli congratulated the couple, saying "Congratulations to you both H. Lots of love and blessings for the 3rd member of your clan."

Coach Ravi Shastri , Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Agarwal and Mohammed Shami wished the couple. Young wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan as well as former fast bowler Munaf Patel also commented their congratulations.

Pandya's Indian Premier League (IPL) side, Mumbai Indians also posted the photos of the couple on their social media handles wishing them,