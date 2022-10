With Fan Experience at the Forefront, NBA Looking for Learnings From IPL’s ‘Wonderful Spectacle’: NBA’s Asia and India Managing Director Ramez Sheikh

NBA fan engagement has been the overriding theme during their 3-day visit to the gulf region of Abu Dhabi and while from the sports perspective NBA played their first-ever game in the region with Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks and Trae Young’s Atlanta Hawks drawing in two nights for sold out crowd.

And as the expansion plans for NBA get back on track after the Pandemic the NBA Aisa and India Managing director Ramez Sheikh believes in the success of the Indian Premier League being able to make the sport of cricket a wonderful spectacle in India and catapulting the league into one of the most sought after ones globally, there is a lot, just not to learn, but to also even get inspired by.

“The IPL has a done tremendous job to evolve and create a product that continues to be relevant, interesting and fun,” Ramez told News18 Sports on the sidelines of the NBA Experience in Abu Dhabi. “All sports, even the NBA in the States where it is very popular needs to continue to think about how they maintain that relevance and interest among the fans. We cannot take the fandom for granted.”

“I think that’s something we have to continue to learn and understand our fans and that is where IPL has done a tremendous job in creating a wonderful spectacle, changing the very nature of the game and that is something even in the US we are constantly thinking about our game, our product, or instance: last season we introduced a pay-in tournament within our calendar, we have created another tournament to really incentive the teams and allow fans to have yet another focal point during our season other than the all-star or post-season to focus on and those are the innovations that we are thinking about and in many cases inspired by the IPL.

The United States has been at the forefront of franchise-based leagues and there has been no one better at creating a product for the fans from a holistic fan engagement point of view. The IPL, which began fairly recently in comparison to the NBA, MLB, and NFL, took the franchise model from the US and has had a meteoric rise to being one of the most valuable sports leagues in the world in such a short span and Ramez emphasized that they have an eye on how IPL was able to create a sustainable product for its fan base. Of course, the challenge for NBA will be to draw new fans for a new sport in India.

“We are learning, the fun thing about my job is that the team that I am fortunate enough to lead is even in a market where NBA is new and fresh and we have a lot to do to create fans, to create an entertainment experience, we are learning a lot, we are trying to be thoughtful,” said Ramez replying to News18 Sports query.