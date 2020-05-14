SPORTS

1-MIN READ

With New Coronavirus Challenge, Mahesh Bhupathi Plans to Stay Home as Long It Takes

Mahesh Bhupathi (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Mahesh Bhupathi tagged Sania Mirza, Bajrang Punia, Saina Nehwal and Dia Mirza, saying that he plans to stay home, while juggling a tennis ball with his racket.

Mahesh Bhupathi on Thursday he is planning to stay home for as long as it takes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which has forced the country to remain under lockdown for almost two months now.

"I am staying home during COVID-19 and I plan to stay in as long as it takes... I nominate Sania Mirza, Bajrang Punia, Saina Nehwal and Dia Mirza to do the same," Bhupathi said in a video posted on his Twitter handle.

In the video, Bhupathi is seen juggling a tennis ball with his racquet while saying the same.



The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world to a standstill and Bhupathi is spending his time at home with family since the nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 24.

The former Davis Cup non-playing captain had earlier taken part in a 'Frying Pan' volleying challenge with Leander Paes from their respective homes.

Paes had come up with the challenge, urging fans to take up the same as they spend time at their homes during the lockdown in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Swiss Maestro Roger Federer had posted a video too of himself volleying, while slamming the ball on the wall. He also urged fans and celebrities, including the likes of Virat Kohli, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, etc to take up the challenge.

In India, over 78,000 people have been so far infected with the virus while more than 2500 have lost their lives.

(With inputs from IANS)

