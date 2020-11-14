News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

With No Flowers Or Fans, Green Jacket Gives Color To Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga.: The azaleas that give Augusta National its iconic pink palette have long since withered, leaving behind flowerless green bushes and trees turning autumnal browns and yellows. Gone, too, is the roar of the fans — they call them patrons — who line the fairways and greens hoping to see the next Masters champion. Delayed seven months because of the coronavirus pandemic and played in the fall for the first time, this years tournament may be quieter and more colorless than any previous edition in its 86-year history. But the prize is every bit as coveted: One of golfs most prestigious titles, and the green jacket that goes along with it.


  • First Published: November 14, 2020, 5:42 IST
